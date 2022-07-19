News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Paddling pools, fans and cold meals - how care homes are tackling the heat

David Hannant

Published: 11:59 AM July 19, 2022
Paddling pools have been helping residents stay cool at Terrington Lodge in Terrington St Clement

Paddling pools have been helping residents stay cool at Terrington Lodge in Terrington St Clement

Care homes are turning to paddling pools, fans and finger foods as they look to help their residents cope with the sweltering heat.

Health bosses have warned that the elderly are among the most vulnerable to the soaring temperatures and urged people to look out for them.

In care home across the county, bosses are taking similar approaches to keeping their residents as cool as they can throughout the heatwave.

Raj Sehgal, director of Armscare, runs care homes in Hunstanton, Heacham, Docking and Terrington St Clement in the west of the county.

Raj Sehgal, owner and managing director of Arms Care Picture: Docking House

Raj Sehgal, owner and managing director of Arms Care Picture: Docking House

He said that he had sourced portable air conditioners in the run-up to the heatwave but had found these hard to come by.

He said: "Our approach is fairly standard, we've made sure we've got lots of fluids, lots of ice creams and are serving cold meals like finger foods. 

"We're also offering residents cold flannels and have put paddling pools outside of our homes so residents can dip their feet."

He added that homes were keeping on top of closing curtains and blinds and moving residents out of rooms with windows exposed to direct sunlight.

Residents and staff at Terrington Lodge have been keeping cool using paddling pools 

Residents and staff at Terrington Lodge have been keeping cool using paddling pools

He said: "It is really tough as we have older buildings which are not designed for this level of heat.

"We spend our lives trying to keep the heat in, so it makes it a real challenge to try and keep it out."

Steve Dorrington, who runs care homes in Wells, Watton and Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Steve Dorrington, who runs care homes in Wells, Watton and Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Steve Dorrington, who runs homes Dereham, Watton and Wells, said a similar approach was being taken in his homes.

He said: "All we can really do is make sure that our residents have lots of fluids.

"We are also making sure we keep our curtains drawn and the windows closed.

"We've also had some very kind family members bringing in fans and we are sticking to cold meals, as it's very difficult for our staff too.

"If this becomes a regular occurrence we will invest in air conditioning too. 

"Some of our homes are also putting frozen bottles of water in front of fans, which is making a difference, and our staff are not working in uniform at the minute."

