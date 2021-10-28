What is HRT – and could it help you?  

Published: 6:30 PM October 28, 2021

There are at least 30 recognised symptoms of perimenopause/menopause, though, anecdotally, that number could be as high as 200.

They include: hot flushes, dry skin, mood swings, anxiety, vaginal atrophy, fatigue, brain fog, lack of sex drive, irregular periods, headaches, palpitations, joint stiffness and palpitations. Oh to be a woman!

Much has been written about HRT (hormone replacement therapy) over the decades – particularly the supposed link between the treatment and certain types of cancer. But, says registered nurse and women’s health specialist Kate Pleace, loads of this data and information can now be relegated to history.

While the drive to make leaps in menopause treatment and research may not be running at as fast a pace as many would like, there have been changes - significant changes - to the therapies, support and advice available to women to today.

What’s the difference between perimenopause and menopause?

Perimenopause can start in your late 30s, more commonly in your 40s, but has been known to occur in younger people, including teenagers. This is the period of change when you will exhibit symptoms. Menopause has been reached when you’ve not had a period for 12 consecutive months.

What is HRT?

The idea of HRT is to top up the hormones you’ve lost, so you’re able to have more of a hormonal balance. There are two parts to HRT, if you have a uterus you will need both oestrogen and progesterone, if you no longer have a uterus you can just use the oestrogen part of HRT

I look at HRT as being like an umbrella to help treat all the symptoms over time.

Common forms of HRT include gels and patches - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are there different types of HRT?

Yes. And a lot of ladies will be on one and find it’s for them, while others need to try a few to get it right. There are over 40 different brands, including patches, gels, sprays, tablets and coils. It’s about discovering what works for your body.

You shouldn’t panic if you don’t do well on one brand. It can take time to adjust and get the right dose. You will need to take both oestrogen and progesterone. Unless you’ve had your uterus removed- in that case you only take oestrogen.

How long do you take HRT for?

I’d love to say you get to the full menopause and it all goes away, but our bodies don’t work like that. I once went eight or nine months without periods and then one popped in. It’s all about symptom management. You should take it every day (patches last three days), for as long as you want to there is no time limit on when to stop your HRT

And you do have to give it time. Some women say they’ve been taking it for weeks but don’t feel any different. It can take around three months sometimes to fully take affect. I recommend having a review with your GP after three months, then planning in a yearly review.

Look at your symptoms as you go on. You may reach an age where you decide to stop. But there’s no official age to do this. It’s when it’s right for you.

What are the risks?

Years ago there were worries about HRT because a women’s health study was done saying the risk of breast cancer was greater if you took it. But when they actually looked into it, this wasn't the case. The study was carried out using post-menopausal, older women, using older forms of HRT.

The HRT we use now is much safer and much less of a risk, as we administer oestrogen through the skin, which is considered safer, and the drugs are made differently now – they're much closer to our own hormones.

You’re more at risk of breast cancer if you’re overweight, smoke, or drink alcohol. There’s risk in everything you do, of course, but it’s about the risks versus the benefits.

If, for example, you take HRT for just a few years, it can potentially have long-term benefits for your bones, reducing your risk of osteoporosis or brittle bones in the future.

We also know ladies on HRT have a reduced risk of heart disease – oestrogen is a protective factor.

Some women, because of their medical history such as a cancer diagnoses, can’t take HRT. I’d say though, not to assume this is the case for everyone. Speak to your GP and experts before you make a decision.

Also, it used to be that HRT wasn’t an option if you were very overweight or your blood pressure was too high. Nowadays we’d get that under control. And then make a plan.

HRT is one of the leading medications to help with perimenopausal symptoms such as hot flushes - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are the positives of HRT?

I’ve had people tell me it’s life-changing. It has been for me. I used to come home and be in rages over the smallest thing. Now my husband says I’m so different. I know women who have felt so low, weren’t sleeping and considered leaving their jobs or stopped going out. Now they’re able to go on with their lives, doing what they love to do. The most common thing women say is they didn’t feel themselves and when they started HRT they got their life back again.

Can you get tested for perimenopause?

If you’re under 45 you can get hormonal blood tests done even if you’re still having periods. You’ll have one at the beginning of your cycle, and another at the same time the next month. When you’re over 45 the hormones fluctuate more so there is no need for blood tests as these can be inaccurate.





More than 50% of the UK population are women, yet female issues often fly under the radar as ‘difficult’ or ‘embarrassing’ to talk about. This week we’re shining a spotlight on a topic that will affect every single one of our female readers – and the men in their lives. Menopause. With symptoms ranging from hot sweats, to crippling depression, anxiety, brain fog and weight gain, it’s one of the single most important changes to a woman’s wellbeing in mid and later life. Please read, share and talk.

Where to get help

Menopausesupport.co.uk

Kate Pleace at the-wellness-cloud.com

Thebms.org.uk

Menopauseandme.co.uk

Menopausedoctor.co.uk

Themenopausecharity.org

Thedaisynetwork.org