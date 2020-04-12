How will churches in Norfolk mark Easter?

Digital technology will be used to spread the Easter message by churches across Norfolk this weekend.

Podcasts, live streams, as well as a dial-a-sermon are among some of the methods being adopted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure parishioners can be connected to their local church.

For those who want to access live streaming of services the Dioceses of Norwich has listed the churches is using some form of live streaming or digital output in their communities. Visit https://www.dioceseofnorwich.org/news/live-streams/ for more information.

It also has a weekly podcast called ‘Sunday Hope’ with the Easter edition available now via the dioceses website, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, and more.

Speaking in his introduction to the first podcast, Bishop Graham said: “Life feels so strange at present. Things are out of kilter, including our emotions, and there is sorrow that our church buildings are closed for public worship. Yet the Church is the people of God, and we are being Church right now, just in a different way.

“This short podcast contains a reading, reflection, some questions to ponder, and prayers. You might like to press pause and light a candle as a symbol of God’s presence with us.”

To ensure parishioners without any internet access are still able to hear sermons a number of initiatives have been launched.

Cromer Parish Church has set up dial-a-sermon where there is the option to phone and hear a pre-recorded sermon over the phone.

To listen to Cromer Church’s weekly Sunday services, call 01263 801991 from any landline or mobile – calls are charged at a local rate.

In Norwich, St Luke’s on Aylsham Road, has posted out Easter worship packs for those who may not be able to access digital services.

The Reverend Alaric Lewis, rector of St George’s, Tombland & St George’s Colegate, Norwich city-centre churches City-centre churches is encouraging parishioners to make Easter gardens over the weekend. He is also singing prayers and uploading them to YouTube.

At Norwich Cathedral, videos are being uploaded to its YouTube channel during Holy Week.

On Holy Saturday evening the Revd Canon Aidan Platten, Canon Precentor, will alone light the Easter fire and paschal candle.

To mark Easter Sunday, the Dean of Norwich will celebrate the Eucharist from the Deanery and deliver a short Easter Day message from the Cathedral, featuring music from the Cathedral’s Easter Day Eucharist recorded in 2017.

Radio listeners will also be able to hear the sounds of the Norwich Cathedral Choir as its Easter Day choral evensong from 2017 will be broadcasted on BBC Radio 3 at 3pm.

