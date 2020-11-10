Covid-19 latest: Broadland and South Norfolk reach new infection rate high

The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have recorded new highs. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

More than 140 new cases in a week in Broadland has seen its rate of covid infections risen above 100 for the first time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The district’s infection rate has risen to 113.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to November 6. In the week prior, the rate was 65.8 per 100,000.

Figures from Public Health England show there was 148 new cases in Broadland up to November 6, an increase from the 86 cases reported in the seven days to October 30.

More: The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

South Norfolk has also recorded a new record high for its rate of infections in the seven days to November 6, which has increased from 59.6 to 83.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The area’s infection rate has risen for 10 consecutive days following 121 new cases in a week between October 31 and November 6.

The previous week, South Norfolk reported 84 new cases.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk reported the most new weekly cases with 204, increasing its infection rate from 116.3 to 134.8.

This is the second highest in the county behind Great Yarmouth where there were 165.1 cases per 100,000.

More: Care home staff and residents test positive for Covid

The Great Yarmouth figure has fallen from 170.1 in the previous seven days.

There were further decreases in Norwich and Breckland, with the city’s infection rate falling from 91.1 to 83.9.

The fall also continues in Breckland, where there was an outbreak at the Cranswick Country Food factory in Watton, as the infection rate falls from 120 cases per 100,000 people to 75.7.

In the seven days to October 30, 168 new cases were reported in the area, in comparison to 106 cases in the last seven days - the second lowest weekly total in Norfolk.

The national average up to November 6 was 245.2 cases per 100,000 people, showing area’s with an increasing infection rates still fall below the national average.

North Norfolk, while seeing its infection rate increase from 29.6 to 45.8 cases per 100,000, remains the area with the lowest infection rate in the county.

There were 45 new covid cases in the area up to November 6, 14 more than the week before.

In total there were 909 new cases in Norfolk for the recent reporting period, up from 842 the week before.

Cases were up in East Suffolk from 46.1 to 69.3 per 100,000 and in Mid Suffolk from 49.1 to 68.3 per 100,000 people.