‘I’m a nurse and I didn’t know I was going through the menopause at 34’ 

Published: 6:30 PM October 27, 2021

As a women’s health specialist working in the fertility and menopause arena, 41-year-old nurse Kate Pleace is probably one of the best people you can speak to in East Anglia about ‘going through the change’.

But, like many medical professionals, she wasn’t as quick to the mark when it came to her own symptoms, thinking she couldn’t possibly be experiencing perimenopause at just 34, at a time when she was trying to conceive.

“I’d had a few symptoms,” says Kate, “but I never attributed them to early menopause. I was having fertility treatment when I got diagnosed. It’s quite common for these things to be picked up at this time.”

Unfortunately it wasn’t possible for Kate to get pregnant, which she says obviously came as a massive shock. “I never thought for a moment that’s what was happening to me – and I was working as a women’s health nurse!

“I would sit in my room late at night and think ‘what am I going to do?’, ‘are there other ladies thinking the same thing?’

You may also want to watch:

“If you’re in your 30s people around you are getting married and having children. Instead, I was having to think about HRT, which made me feel so out of step. You feel like you’re the only one, and you don’t want people to know, so it can be such a struggle.

“The statistics for under 40s are that one in 100 will experience early menopause. At a time when you're likely to be juggling a family and a career, you’ll be getting symptoms you never thought you’d have yet.”

Kate says she didn’t have the classic perimenopausal symptoms to begin with. “When I look back I had crippling mood changes, irritability and anxiety. When little problems cropped up I just felt like I wasn’t able to cope with them. It was very much the cognitive symptoms that clicked in first. Especially the brain fog. But I’d always had a regular period so I didn’t associate what I was going through with menopause.”

The hot flushes soon followed within a couple of years.

Like many other women, Kate says she feels her doctor wasn’t equipped to help with the issues she was experiencing. “It’s almost as if they say ‘you’ve got HRT, you’re sorted’, but there’s so much more to it than that. It has to be a holistic approach. They can't just give you HRT and say ‘see you in 10 years’.

“You certainly start to feel like you’re navigating it on your own. Sometimes I still do. It’s good to speak to a professional in the field, to make sure you get on the right dose, but where I live there’s nothing at all available along those lines. I had to go private which is a shame.

“I’m in my early 40s now and will be taking these medications for a good few years, possibly until I decide to stop. For women with early menopause there are only a few certain clinics that can help – you’re looking at needing a referral to Chelsea and Westminster in London, or you’ll have to go private.”

Kate says the general poor level of support and care offered to women going through the menopause via the NHS is “frustrating”, and she now dedicates most of her time to helping other ladies, with a long term goal to do a PHD in early menopause. “It’s so important to me. I’ve spoken to lots of women who’ve been told they just need to ‘get on with it’. If you’re lucky enough to get referred, great, but so many aren’t. One lady I talked to was diagnosed at 25 and had no treatment at all until her early 50s!

“After my own journey I thought ‘I can spread the word here’. When I got my head around it all I thought ‘yes, you can be brave, share your story’. I started doing menopause talks, and I have a clinical role twice a week, as well as self-employed roles going out giving education – just recently I went into a young offenders institution to talk about menopause.

“My approach is to just get out there and inform as many women as possible.”

Does Kate think the medical world is changing with regards to menopause, in light of vocal campaigners such as Davina McCall and Meg Matthews?

“Slowly. There are some fantastic people out there raising awareness. And there’s a march happening at the end of October, to get HRT prescribed for free. It will take time. A lot of campaigners are working on getting better training for health professionals, especially at medical school where GPs only have a few hours on the topic.

“This is something that will affect all women at some point in their lives.”

Kate has advice for younger women who think they may be going through menopause. “The symptoms tend to be a change in period, swears, flushes and changes in mood. If you go to the GP they could tell you you’re too young, but be persistent. Get them to check anyway.

“Sometimes symptoms will be really subtle and you might not make the connection, thinking ‘oh this low mood will sort itself out’. Don’t wait. I’ve seen women who don’t get diagnosed until they’re trying to conceive.

“There is some fantastic support available from The Daisy Network (thedaisynetwork.org) for women going through POI (premature menopause). It’s a very good starting point and it’s nice to know there are others like you out there. Don’t suffer in silence.”

More than 50% of the UK population are women, yet female issues often fly under the radar as ‘difficult’ or ‘embarrassing’ to talk about. This week we’re shining a spotlight on a topic that will affect every single one of our female readers – and the men in their lives. Menopause. With symptoms ranging from hot sweats, to crippling depression, anxiety, brain fog and weight gain, it’s one of the single most important changes to a woman’s wellbeing in mid and later life. Please read, share and talk.

Where to get help

Menopausesupport.co.uk

Kate Pleace at the-wellness-cloud.com

Thebms.org.uk

Menopauseandme.co.uk

Menopausedoctor.co.uk

Themenopausecharity.org

Thedaisynetwork.org