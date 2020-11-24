News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

City car park to close until summer 2021 for coronavirus testing site

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 5:24 PM November 24, 2020   
A sign on fencing at a Norwich car park saying it will be closed until summer 2021 to make way for a coronavirus testing site.

The car park at Westwick Street in Norwich will close until summer 2021 to make way for a coronavirus testing site. - Credit: Lauren Cope

A city centre car park will be closed until summer 2021 to make way for a coronavirus testing site.
Westwick Street car park has been closed and will remain so until summer next year for a new testing site to open.
It is understood the centre could be up and running as early as this week.

A car park with construction work ongoing, where a coronavirus test centre will be built.

- Credit: Lauren Cope

Norfolk currently has three testing centres, with one in Postwick Park and Ride, another which opened earlier this week at Alive Lynnsport in King’s Lynn and one in Great Yarmouth.
The Postwick centre was forced to close earlier this month after an outbreak of coronavirus among people who work there. Mobile units have been used in towns across the county.
Mass testing is being rolled out to almost 70 more areas as the government looks to stem the spread of coronavirus amid the second national lockdown, but Norfolk and Waveney were not among them.
But Norfolk County Council has told the government it wants to pilot mass testing.

A closed car park with construction ongoing, where a new coronavirus test centre will be built.

- Credit: Lauren Cope

Norwich City Council, which manages the car park, said season ticket holders had been contacted and can either park in the neighbouring surface car parks, displaying their Westwick Street pass, or can request St Andrew’s car park passes for the duration theirs is valid for.
A sign on display at the car park says the site closed on November 23 and will remain so until summer 2021.
 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

Louisa Baldwin

person

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus