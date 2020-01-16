Search

Advanced search

'It was soul destroying' - Man criticises hospital for lack of 'basic care'

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 January 2020

Chris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Thomson

Chris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A man has described his treatment at A&E as "soul destroying" and has lodged an official complaint over its lack of "basic care".

Chris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily ThomsonChris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Thomson

Chris Hockley, from Canterbury Way in Thetford, claimed he was "brought to tears" after being left without water or a blanket and pillow at West Suffolk Hospital, and not seen by a doctor for nearly seven hours.

The hospital has apologised but said staff must prioritise treatment for the sickest patients.

The 61-year-old called the emergency services at 9.30pm on Sunday, January 5 after he began struggling to breathe and was told to go to the Bury St Edmunds hospital.

When Mr Hockley arrived at around 10pm, he was quickly seen by staff and taken to a cubicle, but said the care began to go downhill.

Chris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily ThomsonChris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Thomson

He said: "I was there from 10pm until about 5am in the morning and the whole time I was there I felt alienated.

"I can understand the NHS has problems and resources are stretched but does that mean you can't get a drink of water, a blanket or a pillow and someone to pop their head in to check you're okay?

"They took my blood quite early on, but I wasn't informed what was wrong with me, so I was very concerned."

It was revealed that Mr Hockley may have been experiencing side effects of antibiotics and steroids he was taking, along with asthma, which was leaving him breathless.

You may also want to watch:

But Mr Hockley said the experience was "soul destroying" and showed a lack of "basic care".

After his visit he lodged an official complaint and has since received a letter of apology.

Alex Baldwin, deputy chief operating officer for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Mr Hockley's experience clearly fell below the standard we strive for, and we are very sorry for his extended wait and for any discomfort he had during his time in our care.

"We know there are aspects of care that should have been better, though we're pleased that we were able to care for Mr Hockley in the department and then discharge him home, where we hope he is recovering well.

"We have offered to meet Mr Hockley so we can look into his concerns further and improve our service, and we appreciate him taking the time to contact us.

"We were exceptionally busy at the time Mr Hockley came to the emergency department, and we do have to prioritise our sickest patients. This does sometimes mean some people wait longer than we would like."

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Cordon in place at city park after man suffers leg injuries in suspected stabbing

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue.

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

‘Disgrace to the Christian community’: Warring factions at abbey told to settle feud

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey. Picture: WYMONDHAM ABBEY

Man raided home of his friends - three days after their deaths

Ashley Bindley, 25, has been jailed after raiding the home of his friends - three days after their deaths. Picture: Norfolk Police/Archant

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘People are just not eating out’ - village pub and restaurant to close

The Inn On The Green in New Buckenham is set to close at the end of March. Pictured: owners Julie Derges and David Francis. Picture: Sonya Duncan

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

‘Disgrace to the Christian community’: Warring factions at abbey told to settle feud

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey. Picture: WYMONDHAM ABBEY

Cordon in place at city park after man suffers leg injuries in suspected stabbing

Norfolk Police cordoned off an area on Bowers Avenue.

‘It was soul destroying’ - Man criticises hospital for lack of ‘basic care’

Chris Hockley, from Thetford, has lodged an official complaint with West Suffolk Hospital. Photo: Emily Thomson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists