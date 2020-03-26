Here to Help: West Norfolk businesses and groups providing service to the community amid coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 12:22 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 26 March 2020
Despite the forced closures of many shops due to the coronavirus, businesses across west Norfolk are continuing to support and provide services to the community in any way they can.
Businesses and small independent traders across west Norfolk are offering their support to the vulnerable and those unable to leave their houses because of self-isolation.
Their actions range from offering and delivering food to picking up prescriptions and talking to people in need on the phone.
Here is a list of the west Norfolk businesses and groups serving the community that we have heard about so far:
- Arbuckles is working with the volunteers at Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group For Downham Market and Surrounding Villages group to “get essential grocery supplies to people who need it most”.
A Facebook post on the restaurant’s page said: “Arbuckles is temporarily closed.
“Through our amazing suppliers, we will help with the mission to get packages of food delivered at cost price, to members of our beloved community who are struggling to get out.
“We’re committed to stepping up to do what we can in these difficult times and are incredibly proud that the team here are eager to do so.”
The mutual aid group is looking for more volunteers to help collect and deliver prescriptions and medication, walk dogs, shop and check on isolated and vulnerable people and deliver leaflets in the local area.
Contact the group on 07971 372685 or on Facebook- Covid-19 mutual aid Downham Market and Surrounding Villages.
- Downham Home and Gardenh has handed out more than 100 food boxes to NHS workers.
The centre put together food parcels of vegetables, eggs and sweets for local “incredible NHS workers” to show their thanks and appreciation for that they are doing.
They are currently offering a phone order and collect service.
A Facebook post said: “We’d happily be your very own personal shopper while you tell us what you’re looking for, we will provide them to you via our phone order and collect service - if collecting please park your car and remain in our car park and we’ll come out to you.
“We’d like to thank all our customers for their continued support by following our guidelines.”
- Spar Dersingham - Thaxters and Thaxters Garden Centre are also providing a home delivery service to customers “most at risk of Covid-19”.
Run by James Thaxter, Leanne Marke Thaxter and Aime Marke, the stores are offering support to “vulnerable customers” who they have defined as being over 70, pregnant, with a disability or additional needs, long term health problems or single parents self isolating with children.
Aime Marke said: “We decided to do it to help the most vulnerable who are unable to go out and shop for themselves, but also to try and earn some income to help keep the business afloat during this difficult period.
“Many people rely on Thaxters in the local area either for shopping, gardening products or to have a coffee. It’s a family business that has been running for many years so we’re trying our best to keep it going until this pandemic is over.”
Contact them on 01485 540224.
The garden centre is continuing to take telephone and email orders for delivery despite having to close the centre on Tuesday, March 24.
Contact them on 01485 541514 or on gardencentre@thaxters.co.uk
- Accent Fresh, a fruit and vegetable wholesaler in Downham Market, is offering free home deliveries of food products. They announced last week that they have extended their delivery services across Norfolk, Suffolk and the surrounding areas.
Order online on www.accentfresh.co.uk or 01366 386633.
- Norfolk in a Box, a produce business based in Wereham, is delivering fruit and vegetable boxes to customers in the local area including the north Norfolk coast, Wisbech, Sutton Bridge, Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Diss and Lowestoft.
Contact them on https://norfolkinabox.co.uk/contact/
-Knicats Bakery Ltd in Downham Market is open for takeaway and is providing the community and local shops with fresh bread rolls, cakes and pies.
Contact them on 01366 383708.
- Steve and Betty’s Fruit and Veg stall in Downham Market, which is run by Stephen and Betty Moyses, is offering a free delivery service to customers in the area who are self-isolating.
For fresh fruit and vegetable orders contact them on Facebook, at Steve and Betty’s Fruit & Veg, or on 07976 827870.
- The Foldgate Inn in Downham Market is offering a takeaway and delivery service.
Vegetable boxes are £10, meals are £8 and a meal takeaway bundle is £20. Contact them on Facebook - The Foldgate Inn - or on 01366 347772.
-The Downham Tandoori Restaurant is open for takeaways from 5.00pm until 10pm every day. Contact them on 01366 386110.
- Shouldham Parish Council and The King’s Arms Shouldham are supporting those who are isolated and have no transport by helping them shop for necessities.
A Facebook post by the King’s Arms said: “We currently have a limited amount of bread and milk, please do message us if this is something you need urgently.”
Contact them on Facebook - King’s Arms Shouldham
