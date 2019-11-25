Search

Advanced search

Care home rated 'outstanding'

PUBLISHED: 10:49 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 25 November 2019

Staff at Nightingale Lodge celebrate their 'outstanding' rating. Photo: Black Swan Care Homes

Staff at Nightingale Lodge celebrate their 'outstanding' rating. Photo: Black Swan Care Homes

Black Swan Care Homes

A town's care home has been rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Nightingale Lodge near Hunstanton seafront was visited by CQC inspectors in September when it was rated as "overall outstanding".

The CQC said that "person-centred care was a cornerstone of the service".

You may also want to watch:

The care home's manager Sandra Rowe, who has been working there for over 20 years, said: "The home has progressed ever since I've been here. There have been lots of changes, and I've got an absolutely wonderful team who supports me and the regional manager is wonderful.

"The home has always been 'good', ever since I've been here, so just to get the 'outstanding' is amazing."

Managing director of the home's operator Black Swan, Tom Lyons, said: "This is a fantastic achievement which recognised the passion the team has for delivering personalised care.

"I am incredibly proud of all the team who collectively work together to enhance the lives of those living with us".

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Most Read

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Whistleblower warned of ‘suicide risk’ at ambulance trust before three deaths

Dorothy Hosein, interim Chief Executive of EEAST , was sent a letter in October by a whistleblower warning of staff abuse, according to reports. Photo: Archant

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Red Rebel Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Norfolk County Council

Extinction Rebellion in Red Rebel demonstration at Norfolk County Council. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists