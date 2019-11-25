Care home rated 'outstanding'

Staff at Nightingale Lodge celebrate their 'outstanding' rating. Photo: Black Swan Care Homes Black Swan Care Homes

A town's care home has been rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Nightingale Lodge near Hunstanton seafront was visited by CQC inspectors in September when it was rated as "overall outstanding".

The CQC said that "person-centred care was a cornerstone of the service".

The care home's manager Sandra Rowe, who has been working there for over 20 years, said: "The home has progressed ever since I've been here. There have been lots of changes, and I've got an absolutely wonderful team who supports me and the regional manager is wonderful.

"The home has always been 'good', ever since I've been here, so just to get the 'outstanding' is amazing."

Managing director of the home's operator Black Swan, Tom Lyons, said: "This is a fantastic achievement which recognised the passion the team has for delivering personalised care.

"I am incredibly proud of all the team who collectively work together to enhance the lives of those living with us".