New carers join profession during 'most challenging time'

Published: 7:00 AM December 5, 2020

New west Norfolk starters haven taken up caring roles in their community during what is said to be the most challenging time for the health service in the last 100 years.

But this has not deterred five new carers at Extra Hands, after they completed their training at the height of the pandemic earlier this year.

The award-winning home care company, which has offices in Heacham and Horsham St Faith, saw starters head out into their communities to provide a vital role in looking after older and less able people during an "extraordinary year for the care sector."

It was the pandemic that inspired Tamara Proctor from West Lynn to change career and become a carer, after seeing the problems it brought about.

The 20-year-old, who previously worked in a shoe shop, said: “When I was growing up I was a carer for my mum and I’d also seen how carers helped her so when I could see what was happening with the virus, it seemed like the best time to get involved."

Another new joiner was 25-year-old Natalie Ely from Hunstanton, who had been considering a move into the care sector for a long time.

The mother-of-two said: “I happened to take the leap of faith at this time, but I’m so glad I did , it’s an incredibly rewarding job."

Khloe Evans, 21, from South Wootton, who returned to Extra Hands earlier this year, said: “Knowing that when you leave the house you have set someone up for their day and they are feeling good about it - that means you can leave with a smile on your face."

Amanda Hathaway, 53, from Dersingham, who had been a hairdresser since the age of 16, and Laura Hawksworth from King's Lynn, who had previously been working in admin, are also among those that are happy to have made the career change into the profession.

Extra Hands, which has been in business for 27 years, offers a range of options from well-being checks to full, multi-visit care plans. Its Heacham office has been rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.



