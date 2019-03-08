Search

Search for city's 'most nervous' dental patient is on

PUBLISHED: 14:41 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 04 November 2019

Dr Gautam Sharma, owner of West Earlham Dental Practice. Picture: West Earlham Dental Health

Dr Gautam Sharma, owner of West Earlham Dental Practice. Picture: West Earlham Dental Health

West Earlham Dental Health

The hunt is on to find Norwich's most nervous dental patient.

West Earlham Dental Practice has become increasingly aware of the number of patients suffering from dental phobia - and the risks this could pose to their oral health.

It has teamed up with psychotherapist James Brittain to offer a course of phobia treatment to one anxious patient, in the hope of curing their fear of the dentist's chair.

They will receive a series of support sessions with Mr Brittain followed by any required dental treatment.

West Earlham Dental Practice owner Dr Gautam Sharma said: "It's a sad fact that a large number of people are putting off dental appointments and ignoring their oral health because they are petrified of visiting a dentist.

"This has been something which has frustrated my team and I for a while, so we decided to seek out a psychotherapist with specialist knowledge in shifting phobias - and James is the perfect person.

"He's worked extensively in healthcare environments to deal with phobias, so we're really hopeful that we'll achieve some good success for our lucky winner."

The competition winner will be chosen by a team of judges and will receive their treatment between now and the end of the year.

- To apply or to find out more email smiles@westearlhamdental.co.uk. Entrants must be over 16 and live in Norwich or the surrounding area. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 15.

