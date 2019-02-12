Revealed: Norfolk town has the longest wait for an ambulance in the country

People living in a north Norfolk town wait longer for an ambulance than anywhere else in Britain, new figures show.

According to an investigation by the BBC, critically injured people living in Wells wait on average 21 minutes, compared to the national average for rural areas of 11 minutes for serious conditions such as heart attacks or breathing issues.

It comes after a Freedom of Information request revealed that six of the 10 postcodes with the longest waiting times were in rural and coastal areas of Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

An ambulance is meant to arrive within an average of six to eight minutes, depending on where you live. The national average for urban areas was seven minutes.

Other areas in our region which recorded waits longer than 16 minutes were:

• IP19, which covers Halesworth, where the wait was 17 minutes and eight seconds

• NR35, which covers Bungay, where the wait was 16 minutes and 51 seconds

• IP20, which covers Harleston, where the wait was 17 minutes and 41 seconds

• IP26, which covers Mundford, Northwold and Methwold, where the wait was 17 minutes and 12 seconds

• NR16, which covers East Harling, Banham and Bunwell, where the wait was 16 minutes and 35 seconds

According to the BBC figures, the single longest wait was recorded in Wells, and was followed by RH14, in Chichester, Suffolk.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, told the BBC: “In rural areas such as Wells-next-the-Sea... It is challenging to maintain the same level of response we provide in more densely populated areas.

“We work hard to get to our sickest patients as quickly as we can.”

The data came from the average response times for the most life-threatening callouts in more than 2,700 local communities across Britain, which had at least 50 call outs over the January to October 2018 time period - more than one a week.

The BBC says these represent about one in 20 emergency cases the ambulance services deals with, and includes cardiac arrests, stab wounds, seizures, major blood loss and cases where patients are not breathing, or struggling to breathe.

In other parts of the region, waits were much shorter - in postcodes around Norwich, the wait fluctuated around five to seven minutes, and sat at 5 minutes and 54 seconds in NR5, which covers Costessey.

In PE30, which covers King’s Lynn and north Lynn, the wait was six minutes and 38 seconds, while in Great Yarmouth the wait was roughly six to seven minutes.

How long should people wait?

• In England, the ambulance service is expected to reach patients in roughly seven minutes - but this can include a response by community first responders.

• In Scotland, the target is that at least half of patients will be reached in six minutes, while in Wales the target is eight minutes.

