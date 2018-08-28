Video

Norfolk chef announces second wellbeing event

The team behind the Wellbeing, Nature, and a Little Conversation initiative to encourage people with mental health difficulties to come to social gatherings at the Gin Temple. From left, Ellen Mary, garden writer and radio show host; Charlie Hodson, chef; Teresa Gizzi, owner of the Gin Temple; and Andrew Dellbridge, garden designer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norfolk chef who has struggled with mental ill health is set to hold his second monthly social event surrounding mental health and wellbeing.

Charlie Hodson has teamed up with Redwell Brewing and The Gin Temple to host Well Being, Nature and A Little Conversation.

The first evening, on November 14, saw 50 people attend to hear from former Norwich City midfielder Cedric Anselin and garden designer Andrew Dellbridge.

The next of the no-bookings-needed events is on Wednesday, December 12 with guest speaker Kirsty Ward from My Little Allotment who will be sharing her PTSD experience and talking about how her allotment has helped her.

The Norwich chef said: “The whole reason we set it up in a pub is to show that people don’t have to suffer at home on their own.”

Coming events are:

• January 16 - Chief Inspector Lou Provart

• February 13 - David Powles, Editor of the Eastern Daily Press

Talks are at the Gin Temple on Pottergate between 7-9pm.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health you can contact Norwich Samaritans on 01603 611 311.