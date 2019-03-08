Wear a Hat Day raises cash for Brain Tumour Research

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:47 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 25 April 2019

Families across Norfolk supported Wear A Hat Day for national charity Brain Tumour Research on March 29. Photo: Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group

Families across Norfolk supported Wear A Hat Day for national charity Brain Tumour Research on March 29. Photo: Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group

Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group

Families across Norfolk supported Wear A Hat Day for national charity Brain Tumour Research on March 29.

Families across Norfolk supported Wear A Hat Day for national charity Brain Tumour Research on March 29. Photo: Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group

To mark the occasion Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group held a Wear A Hat Day afternoon tea at Benji's in Jarrold.

Money raised from donations and a raffle enabled the group to donate £208.50 to Brain Tumour Research.

The group thanked Jarrold for supporting the event in their millinery department and providing the afternoon tea, and also to local charity Big C for donning their hats at Big C Support and Information Centres.

Families across Norfolk supported Wear A Hat Day for national charity Brain Tumour Research on March 29. Photo: Norfolk Brain Tumour Support GroupFamilies across Norfolk supported Wear A Hat Day for national charity Brain Tumour Research on March 29. Photo: Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group

Norfolk Brain Tumour Support Group meets at the Big C support and informationcentre at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on the first Thursday of every month. For more information telephone Big C on 01603 286112.

The next meeting is on May 2 and anyone affected by brain tumour is welcome.

