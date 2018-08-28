MP visit marks good progress for surgery

Waveney MP Peter Aldous visited Kirkley Mill Surgery to mark the good progress of the Lowestoft surgery. [L-R] Maxine Hunt, David Pannell, Peter Aldous MP, Sadie Parker and Dr Kevin Udeh. Picture: Suffolk GP Federation Archant

The positive steps being taken to improve patient services at a GP practice have been praised by the Suffolk GP Federation.

And earlier this week, Waveney MP Peter Aldous visited the Kirkley Mill Surgery to mark a period of real progress for the surgery, which has gone through a number of changes during the last 12 months.

Since being taken over by the Suffolk GP Federation over a year ago, the practice has made steady progress. Like many GP practices in Suffolk, Kirkley Mill has been operating under severe pressure. GP shortages and the ability to recruit GPs has been particularly difficult in Lowestoft but the recent appointment of Dr Nancy Loader as a permanent GP was welcome news.

Dr Tom Curtis, Primary Care Medical Director of Suffolk GP Federation, said: “Our CQC inspection during the summer reinforced the great progress the practice has made. We are now officially rated as Requires Improvement, improving from our previous rating of Inadequate in 2017.

“All this takes time, but we have a plan to tackle the remaining issues over the next 18 months and achieve our target which is Good.”

Mr Aldous was given a tour of the surgery and was accompanied by Sadie Parker, Director of Primary Care at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (GYWCCG). He was also joined on his visit by the recently appointed operations manager of Kirkley Mill Surgery, Maxine Hunt, the clinical lead for the practice, Dr Kevin Udeh and chief executive of the Suffolk GP Federation, David Pannell.