Search

Advanced search

MP visit marks good progress for surgery

PUBLISHED: 14:30 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 13 December 2018

Waveney MP Peter Aldous visited Kirkley Mill Surgery to mark the good progress of the Lowestoft surgery. [L-R] Maxine Hunt, David Pannell, Peter Aldous MP, Sadie Parker and Dr Kevin Udeh. Picture: Suffolk GP Federation

Waveney MP Peter Aldous visited Kirkley Mill Surgery to mark the good progress of the Lowestoft surgery. [L-R] Maxine Hunt, David Pannell, Peter Aldous MP, Sadie Parker and Dr Kevin Udeh. Picture: Suffolk GP Federation

Archant

The positive steps being taken to improve patient services at a GP practice have been praised by the Suffolk GP Federation.

And earlier this week, Waveney MP Peter Aldous visited the Kirkley Mill Surgery to mark a period of real progress for the surgery, which has gone through a number of changes during the last 12 months.

Since being taken over by the Suffolk GP Federation over a year ago, the practice has made steady progress. Like many GP practices in Suffolk, Kirkley Mill has been operating under severe pressure. GP shortages and the ability to recruit GPs has been particularly difficult in Lowestoft but the recent appointment of Dr Nancy Loader as a permanent GP was welcome news.

Dr Tom Curtis, Primary Care Medical Director of Suffolk GP Federation, said: “Our CQC inspection during the summer reinforced the great progress the practice has made. We are now officially rated as Requires Improvement, improving from our previous rating of Inadequate in 2017.

“All this takes time, but we have a plan to tackle the remaining issues over the next 18 months and achieve our target which is Good.”

Mr Aldous was given a tour of the surgery and was accompanied by Sadie Parker, Director of Primary Care at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (GYWCCG). He was also joined on his visit by the recently appointed operations manager of Kirkley Mill Surgery, Maxine Hunt, the clinical lead for the practice, Dr Kevin Udeh and chief executive of the Suffolk GP Federation, David Pannell.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Updated Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police arrest three more people in children’s home probe

Swinderby Lower School's residential home. Three people were arrested after

CITB staff will lose jobs unless they move out of the county

The National Construction College at Bircham Newton. Picture: Ian Burt
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast