Watton now has coronavirus rate above 400 amid factory outbreak

PUBLISHED: 14:58 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 28 October 2020

Watton has a higher infection rate than parts of Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire following the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Archant

The town at the centre of Norfolk’s biggest coronavirus outbreak has an infection rate higher than parts of Tier 3 areas, including Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire.

Watton’s rate stands at 436 cases per 100,000 people following the crisis at Cranswick Country Foods.

Latest figures show that, in the seven days up to October 22, a total of 36 people in the town tested positive.

On October 26, 140 Cranswick workers were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The Mid Norfolk town has the highest infection rate in the region and more than double the current average for England, which is 217 per 100,000 people.

MORE: ‘Anxious’ and ‘scared’ - Town’s fears after Cranswick Foods coronavirus outbreak

By comparison, Warrington - which moved into Tier 3 on Tuesday - has an overall rate of 407 cases per 100,000.

Nottingham, which has 468.9 cases per 100,000 people, is set to move into the most restrictive tier on Thursday.

