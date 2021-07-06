New Covid test centre opens – with no appointment needed
Published: 6:38 AM July 6, 2021
A new asymptomatic Covid-19 testing centre has opened in Norfolk.
It opened on Monday, July 5, and can be found at Queen's Hall in Norwich Road, Watton.
Breckland Council announced the news on its social media pages.
It is open from 9am until 4pm every day up to and including Saturday, July 10 – except for on Tuesday.
No booking is required so people can show up unannounced – but anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19 is asked not to go.
Around one in three people who are infected with the virus do not experience symptoms and so could be spreading the disease without knowing it.
An asymptomatic testing programme is therefore being delivered locally by Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council's public health team.
