‘Don’t forget us’ - businesses’ plea after Cranswick coronavirus outbreak

Watton businesses have called on shoppers to show their support in light of the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant Archant

Businesses in Watton have issued a “don’t forget us” plea after their town was hit by a major outbreak of Covid-19.

Workers are being tested following a coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Workers are being tested following a coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As of Friday evening, 248 workers at Cranswick Country Foods, on Brandon Road, had tested positive for coronavirus in what is the county’s largest single outbreak.

So far, 519 employees have tested negative and the results of hundreds more are set to be revealed in the coming days.

While public health officials battle to prevent the spread of the virus, other businesses in Watton have called on the public to continue supporting them through tough times.

Tony Blyth, owner of Watton Bakery, said: “People have got to be safe but keep coming to Watton. There’s plenty to offer here and if you do the right things - keep your distance, wear your mask - you’ll keep everywhere safe.

Watton business owners, including Tony Blyth of Watton Bakery, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant Watton business owners, including Tony Blyth of Watton Bakery, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant

“This week has been a slower because I think people have been frightened and some have stayed away. Fortunately we have our regular customers and they are doing the right things, so we’ve been okay.

“We see from our customers they get disgruntled about the behaviour of others, but unfortunately there’s not much we can do.”

At the other end of town, Samantha Smith - owner of dog grooming parlour, Posh Paws - said she was tired of Watton being left behind and hoped to see an exception.

“People are scared and they are worried that this virus is really going to get into the community and be a problem for us all,” added Mrs Smith.

“Watton always seems to be forgotten and I do feel more work needs to be done to reassure businesses.”

Long-serving business owner Paul Adcock, of electrical specialist Adcocks, believes the pandemic has resulted in attitudes towards the high street changing for the better.

He said: “Going back to the start of lockdown, I think there has been an appreciation of the need to support local shops and making the best of what’s on your doorstep.

“We can only remind people that we are still here and trying to operate as safely for them as we can.”

Watton business owners, including Samantha Smith at Posh Paws, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant Watton business owners, including Samantha Smith at Posh Paws, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant

Luke Smith, butcher at Steven Smith’s, added: “We’ve still been reasonably busy but I think people are stocking up in case they aren’t allowed out anymore.”