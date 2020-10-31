Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Don’t forget us’ - businesses’ plea after Cranswick coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 08:25 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 31 October 2020

Watton businesses have called on shoppers to show their support in light of the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant

Watton businesses have called on shoppers to show their support in light of the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant

Archant

Businesses in Watton have issued a “don’t forget us” plea after their town was hit by a major outbreak of Covid-19.

Workers are being tested following a coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWorkers are being tested following a coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As of Friday evening, 248 workers at Cranswick Country Foods, on Brandon Road, had tested positive for coronavirus in what is the county’s largest single outbreak.

So far, 519 employees have tested negative and the results of hundreds more are set to be revealed in the coming days.

While public health officials battle to prevent the spread of the virus, other businesses in Watton have called on the public to continue supporting them through tough times.

Tony Blyth, owner of Watton Bakery, said: “People have got to be safe but keep coming to Watton. There’s plenty to offer here and if you do the right things - keep your distance, wear your mask - you’ll keep everywhere safe.

Watton business owners, including Tony Blyth of Watton Bakery, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: ArchantWatton business owners, including Tony Blyth of Watton Bakery, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant

“This week has been a slower because I think people have been frightened and some have stayed away. Fortunately we have our regular customers and they are doing the right things, so we’ve been okay.

“We see from our customers they get disgruntled about the behaviour of others, but unfortunately there’s not much we can do.”

At the other end of town, Samantha Smith - owner of dog grooming parlour, Posh Paws - said she was tired of Watton being left behind and hoped to see an exception.

“People are scared and they are worried that this virus is really going to get into the community and be a problem for us all,” added Mrs Smith.

“Watton always seems to be forgotten and I do feel more work needs to be done to reassure businesses.”

Long-serving business owner Paul Adcock, of electrical specialist Adcocks, believes the pandemic has resulted in attitudes towards the high street changing for the better.

He said: “Going back to the start of lockdown, I think there has been an appreciation of the need to support local shops and making the best of what’s on your doorstep.

“We can only remind people that we are still here and trying to operate as safely for them as we can.”

Watton business owners, including Samantha Smith at Posh Paws, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: ArchantWatton business owners, including Samantha Smith at Posh Paws, say the town needs support after the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick. Picture: Archant

Luke Smith, butcher at Steven Smith’s, added: “We’ve still been reasonably busy but I think people are stocking up in case they aren’t allowed out anymore.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

England to enter second national lockdown, PM confirms

Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson and Chris Witty. Picture: PA/Henry Nicholls/Eddie Mulholland/PA Video

The list of businesses which will be forced to closed under new lockdown

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City’s season to continue during second lockdown

Emi Buendia was on target for Norwich City at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastating’ - businesses gear up to weather second lockdown

Cata Parrish, who owns Re.Source on Timber Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Seeing family and NCFC games - the new national lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire