Lowestoft leisure centre to partly reopen next week

A Lowestoft leisure centre is set to partly re-open next week following further easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Waterland Leisure Centre will welcome members back from Monday, August 3, East Suffolk Council and Sentinel Leisure Trust have announced.

From Monday, the fitness suite and group exercise studios will reopen, followed by the pool and other areas at a later date yet to be confirmed.

In a joint statement, councillor Letitia Smith, cabinet member for leisure, and councillor Stephen Burroughes, cabinet member for operational partnerships, said: “We know that many people have missed it and are keen to get back to their fitness regimes, so it is great news that we are now able to confirm the re-opening of Waterlane Leisure Centre for members.

“Of course, things will be a little different when the facility reopens, but we want to reassure people that the safety of members and staff is our first priority and every step has been taken to ensure we can reopen as safely as possible.

“We hope that everyone will enjoy the leisure facilities but also act responsibly so that other members and staff can have a safe and positive experience.”

A number of new safety measures and cleaning regimes have also been put in place, as well as social distancing measures.

Hand sanitiser stations and cleaning stations for equipment before and after use, as well as marked one-way systems, have all been installed.

Claire Henwood, chief executive of Sentinel Leisure Trust, said: “Monday will see the end of a long period of closure at Waterlane and we are incredibly excited to see staff and customers return.

“We are committed to ensuring your safety and have worked hard to make the most of the available space we have, ensuring social distancing is observed.

“We would like to thank East Suffolk Council for their support throughout lockdown in helping us, as a local charity, to guide our staff through a difficult period and also giving us the opportunity to open our doors again.”

All activities must be pre-booked online, with each session lasting up to 60 minutes.

The facility will be cleaned in a 30 minute changeover period before sessions, with members advised to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their booking.