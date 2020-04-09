Watchdogs warning over false WhatsApp coronavirus message

Watchdogs have warned people a message about ambulances and coronavirus circulating on WhatsApp is 'fake news'. Pic: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk not to fall for a fake voice message about coronavirus which is circulating on WhatsApp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Trading Standards said the message makes claims about the expected death count at the peak of the pandemic and states that no ambulances will be sent for anyone displaying symptoms of the disease.

But trading standards officers said the “alarmist” message is false. They said people should ignore it and not share it.

And Public Health England has also refuted the message’s claims.

Prof Viv Bennett, chief nurse at Public Health England, said: “We are aware of a voice message circulating about the ambulance response to coronavirus, as well as restrictions on movement and predicted case numbers, which claims to come from PHE. This is fake news, and we would urge people to ignore the message and not share it further.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

MORE: Plea for Norfolk to stay at home this Easter