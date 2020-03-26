WATCH: ‘Long live the NHS’ - Norfolk cheers and claps for carers
PUBLISHED: 22:24 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:39 26 March 2020
Archant
Roars of appreciation in the forms of clapping, cheering and fireworks were heard across Norfolk as the county came together in solidarity for NHS staff during the coronavirus.
Hundreds of messages of support and videos have emerged showing communities across the county wanting to show their support for those on the frontline during the pandemic.
In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has been invited to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm on Thursday.
The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because, its organisers say, “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.
Among them was Tom Key, who lives on the School Walk development in Attleborough, who filmed an ambulance driving past as the cheers began.
Mr Key, whose sister Sophie Sayers is a Nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, said the household wanted to “clap just that extra bit louder”.
He said: “It was very emotional and very loud! All corners of the estate joined in, whether it was from their doorsteps or hanging out of windows. Clapping, cheering, whistling, etc. The lap of honour made it extra special and gave it even more prominence. Long live the NHS.”
Eloise Williamson, from Drayton, said: I am tucked away in a corner of a close but I could still hear the clapping for miles. There were people cheering, clapping, honking horns and even banging saucepans with spoons. The atmosphere was incredible and it was so heart warming to see our community come together to celebrate all those who are working hard for us all.”
Across the country, The Wembley Arch, the Principality Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Cathedral are said to be among some of the landmarks which are set to be lit up in blue during the salute.
Louise Page, her partner and five children, all came outside of their home in Downham Market to make some noise for the Clap for Carers campaign.
The Spruce Road resident, said; “It was lovely to hear other residents joining in too, one of the elderly residents was banging a saucepan and some others clapping and cheering away, especially as we’re quite a quiet road.
We could hear other residents on the other roads joining in and doing their part, it was very heart warming and emotional hearing everyone’s support. We’ll always be forever in the NHS’s debt, they’ve been amazing.”