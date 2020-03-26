Video

WATCH: ‘Long live the NHS’ - Norfolk cheers and claps for carers

Cat Hussey and her daughters Charlotte, 6, and Danielle, 4, of Attleborough, join in the nation's Clap for Carers to thank the NHS workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Roars of appreciation in the forms of clapping, cheering and fireworks were heard across Norfolk as the county came together in solidarity for NHS staff during the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tower Bridge in London is lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Tower Bridge in London is lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Hundreds of messages of support and videos have emerged showing communities across the county wanting to show their support for those on the frontline during the pandemic.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has been invited to join a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm on Thursday.

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because, its organisers say, “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”.

Read more: ‘NHS, I’m at your service’ - Olympic boxer pledges his support to national volunteer drive

Among them was Tom Key, who lives on the School Walk development in Attleborough, who filmed an ambulance driving past as the cheers began.

Mr Key, whose sister Sophie Sayers is a Nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, said the household wanted to “clap just that extra bit louder”.

He said: “It was very emotional and very loud! All corners of the estate joined in, whether it was from their doorsteps or hanging out of windows. Clapping, cheering, whistling, etc. The lap of honour made it extra special and gave it even more prominence. Long live the NHS.”

Read more: ‘We hope to stay open for as long as possible’ – Dereham shops determined to support the local community

Eloise Williamson, from Drayton, said: I am tucked away in a corner of a close but I could still hear the clapping for miles. There were people cheering, clapping, honking horns and even banging saucepans with spoons. The atmosphere was incredible and it was so heart warming to see our community come together to celebrate all those who are working hard for us all.”

Across the country, The Wembley Arch, the Principality Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Cathedral are said to be among some of the landmarks which are set to be lit up in blue during the salute.

Read more: ‘I hope it can raise a smile’ - business puts up big banner tribute to NHS staff

Louise Page, her partner and five children, all came outside of their home in Downham Market to make some noise for the Clap for Carers campaign.

Handout photo of Manchester Central lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Manchester Central/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Handout photo of Manchester Central lit up in blue in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 26, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Manchester Central/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The Spruce Road resident, said; “It was lovely to hear other residents joining in too, one of the elderly residents was banging a saucepan and some others clapping and cheering away, especially as we’re quite a quiet road.

We could hear other residents on the other roads joining in and doing their part, it was very heart warming and emotional hearing everyone’s support. We’ll always be forever in the NHS’s debt, they’ve been amazing.”