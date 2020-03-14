Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings could be banned to fight virus

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 March 2020

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Plans are under way to ban mass gatherings from next week as the government looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, in London, on the government's coronavirus action plan. Photo credit should read: Alberto Pezzali/PA WirePrime minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, in London, on the government's coronavirus action plan. Photo credit should read: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Prime minister Boris Johnson had faced criticism for not taking such actions, despite similar steps being taken by other European countries as the pandemic worsens.

Emergency legislation will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home, a government source has said.

The announcement comes as the UK deals with a rising number of cases of the virus, increasing to 798, and a death toll of 11.

Earlier on Friday the World Health Organisation said Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic and US president Donald Trump indicated he might add the UK to a list of countries facing a US travel ban.

Scores of major sporting and cultural events, including Norwich City's Premier League clash with Southampton today and next month's London Marathon, have already been suspended, despite the government resisting calls to ban mass events in its latest guidance earlier this week.

Scotland had already announced a ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

Late on Friday a Whitehall source said: 'Ministers are working with the chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer on our plan to stop various types of public event, including mass gatherings, beginning next week.'

Meanwhile the government says it is 'striving tirelessly' to ensure the safety of prisons amid the coronavirus outbreak after campaigners urged officials to reveal how they would protect inmates.

Prisons minister Lucy Frazer said prison staff were working closely with the Department of Health and the NHS to 'manage challenges' and urged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to avoid visiting a relative behind bars.

It comes after Frances Cook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, raised concerns that 'unhygienic' prisons could be a 'centre' for spreading coronavirus into the wider population.

The minister added that officials were 'taking steps to boost staff availability' should any prison officers need to self-isolate, to minimise the impact on jails.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Largest single-day rise in cases, but still none in Norfolk

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Norfolk MP ordered to self-isolate

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, has been ordered to self-isolate by Public Health England - although she has no symptoms. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Coronavirus: Vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich Theatre Royal reveal coronavirus plan for Les Miserables

Norwich Theatre Royal has revealed their coronavirus plan for Les Miserables. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Thieves steal 200 eggs from farm shop

Two thieves were caught on CCTV stealing eggs and fruit and vegetables. Picture: Oakland Organic Egg farm

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

West Norfolk coronavirus: GP cancels appointments while nearby town is deserted

Watlington Medical Centre, which has stopped booking appointments as it prepares for coronavirus Picture: Google

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Loganair reduces flights from Norwich Airport due to coronavirus

Loganair announced today it would be scrapping 10% of its planned flights in April and May. Pic; Archant

Coronavirus: UEA students go into self-isolation

UEA campus in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus: Norwich gig off after band member shows symptoms

Palace were due to play at The Adrian Flux Waterfront on Friday. Picture: Supplied by Maze Media

Coronavirus: Vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings could be banned to fight virus

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24