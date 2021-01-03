News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

101-year-old D-Day veteran urges people to get Covid-19 vaccine

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 2:38 PM January 3, 2021   
D-Day veteran Jack Jenner, 101, from Thorpe St Andrew, who is going to receive the coronavirus vaccine in January 2021. 

D-Day veteran Jack Jenner, 101, from Thorpe St Andrew, pictwho is going to receive the coronavirus vaccine in January 2021. - Credit: Linda Jenner

A 101-year-old D-Day veteran is urging people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Jack Jenner, from Thorpe St Andrew, will be receiving the injection at Bowthorpe Medical Practice on January 9.

The former Royal Engineer, who helped build vital bridges for thousands of soldiers and weapons from Normandy to Germany from 1942-46 during the Second World War, said: "My feeling is the vaccine is perfectly safe, as long as the needle is sharp.

"There is no harm in getting it. I would advise anyone to go and get it if asked."

Mr Jenner, who was born in Lowestoft to a fishing family and has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, loves seeing his many family members.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the widowed war veteran who can care for himself at home, has only been able to see one of his two surviving sons, Michael Jenner, 78, from Stalham, and his wife within his support bubble.

The 101-year-old said: "It has been a difficult year. I will be glad when it is over. It has been frustrating."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
  2. 2 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
  3. 3 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
  1. 4 'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening
  2. 5 Police called to fight in supermarket car park
  3. 6 Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week
  4. 7 Rising Covid rates sees staff moved from town's NHS unit to hospital
  5. 8 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
  6. 9 Bus crashes into shelter in supermarket car park
  7. 10 Norfolk school pool is being demolished to make space if it needs to expand

His son said: "We would rather my father die peacefully in his own bed rather than gasping for breath on a covid ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where no-one can see him. The vaccine gives us peace of mind."

Jack Jenner, 101, from Thorpe St Andrew, who is a D-Day veteran and will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine. 

Jack Jenner, 101, from Thorpe St Andrew, who is a D-Day veteran and will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Linda Jenner

He added that it was important that older people were vaccinated as soon as possible so they did not increase pressure on intensive care wards of hospitals by catching the virus.

But the 78-year-od did understand the argument that it was also important to vaccinate medical professionals.

He described his father as "incredible" for his age as well as being determined and strongly opinionated and put his good health down to being outside a lot during his working life.

Jack, with his late wife Elsie Jenner, on their wedding day in 1939.

Jack, with his late wife Elsie Jenner, on their wedding day in 1939. - Credit: Supplied by Linda Jenner

Mr Jenner moved to Town House on Yarmouth Road with his father, five siblings, uncle and seven cousins, after his grandfather gave up fishing at the end of the First World War to set up a boat hire business on the Broads in 1926.

A lover of boats, Mr Jenner ran Maiden Craft boat hire business with his brother on Yarmouth Road from 1965 until 1985 when he retired.

He also received the Legion of Honour, France's highest order of merit for military achievements, last year for his D-Day efforts.

Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Body of missing man found in field

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

More than 20 people fined after NYE rave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus