All the places you can get a walk-in vaccine in Norfolk this week

Published: 11:42 AM July 14, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM July 14, 2021

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administering. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The vaccine rollout continues at great pace across Norfolk.

Fresh figures from last week show that 24,565 people received injections during the latest seven-day period.

A total of 14,196 patients went for jabs for the very first time in the week up to July 4, while 10,369 attended follow-up appointments.

The vaccine rollout is going well across Norfolk. - Credit: Denise Bradley

This week, walk in vaccines are on offer around Norfolk including Norwich, Kings Lynn, Attleborough, Lowestoft, Harleston, Downham Market and Swaffham.

Below is the full list of venues offering doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

First and second doses - AstraZenca ages 40+

Norwich - Norwich Castle Quarter Shopping Centre NR1 3DD - Daily from June 28 - 8.30am-6.30pm

Norwich - Norwich Castle Quarter Shopping Centre NR1 3DD - Thursdays from July 5 - 5.30-7.30pm

King's Lynn - Corn Exchange PE30 1JW - Daily from June 28 - 9am-3pm

King's Lynn - Corn Exchange PE30 1JW - Tuesdays from July 5 - 5.30-7.30pm

Attleborough - Connaught Hall NR17 2AS - Daily from June 28 - 9am-3pm

Attleborough - Connaught Hall NR17 2AS - Wednesdays from July 5 - 5.30-7.30pm

Lowestoft - Old Law Courts NR32 1HJ - Daily from June 28 - 9am-3pm

Lowestoft - Old Law Courts NR32 1HJ - Wednesdays from July 5 - 5.30-7.30pm

Harleston - Paddock Road surgery IP20 9AT - Daily from June 28 - 9am-3pm

Downham Market - The Town Hall, Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW - Thursday July 15 - 8.15-11.45am

Downham Market - The Town Hall, Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW - Sunday July 18 - 8.15am-1pm

King's Lynn - Inspire Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Rd PE30 4ET - Thursday July 15 - 8.15am-7pm

First and second doses - Pfizer ages 18+

King's Lynn - Inspire Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Rd PE30 4ET - Wednesday July 14 - 8.15am-7pm

King's Lynn - Inspire Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Rd PE30 4ET - Thursday July 15 - 8.15am-7pm

King's Lynn - Inspire Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Rd PE30 4ET - Friday July 16 - 8.15am-7pm

King's Lynn - Inspire Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Rd PE30 4ET - Saturday July 17 - 8.15am-7pm

King's Lynn - Inspire Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gayton Rd PE30 4ET - Sunday July 18 - 8.15am-1pm

First and second doses - Moderna ages 18+

Downham Market - Willows Pharmacy, Paradise Road, Downham Market PE38 9JE - Friday July 16 - 9am-6pm

Downham Market - Willows Pharmacy, Paradise Road, Downham Market PE38 9JE - Saturday July 17 - 9am-2pm

Downham Market - Willows Pharmacy, Paradise Road, Downham Market PE38 9JE - Monday July 18 - 9am-6pm

Swaffham - Universal Pharmacy. Turbine Way, Swaffham PE37 7XD - Thursday July 15 - 8am-7pm

Norwich - 119 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1DU - Wednesday July 14 - 8.30am-1pm and 2-7pm

Norwich - 119 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1DU - Thursday July 15 - 8.30am-1pm and 2-7pm

Norwich - 119 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1DU - Friday July 16 - 8.30am-1pm and 2-7pm.