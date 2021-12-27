All the Norfolk walk-in vaccine centres open today

There are five vaccine centres open today for walk-in boosters - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab before the New Year? Here are all the walk-in centres offering Covid vaccinations across Norfolk on Monday, December 27.

Brundall Medical Partnership - 9am to 4pm

Downham Market Town Hall - 9am to 7pm

Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 12pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

