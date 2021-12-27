News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

All the Norfolk walk-in vaccine centres open today

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:42 AM December 27, 2021
Teenager having vaccination

There are five vaccine centres open today for walk-in boosters - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab before the New Year? Here are all the walk-in centres offering Covid vaccinations across Norfolk on Monday, December 27.

  • Brundall Medical Partnership - 9am to 4pm
  • Downham Market Town Hall - 9am to 7pm
  • Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston - 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 12pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

Join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for more news about how the pandemic is affecting the county. 

Coronavirus
NHS
Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Woman dies after crash on A148

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue's Juno went missing in Fritton Woods on Tuesday.

Find Juno! Hunt under way after search dog goes missing

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ashton Fox is the only Norfolk player to be chosen as part of English Schools' Football Association (ESFA) 18-man squad.

The Dereham teenager called up by England

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An Soumahoro, from Norwich, is slowly rebuilding his life after a number personal and family setback

Rough sleeper fights back after seeing his kids walk by from his doorway

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon