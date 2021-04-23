Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to be held in Great Yarmouth

Video

Published: 11:13 AM April 23, 2021

A pair of drop-in coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to be held in Great Yarmouth.

Sessions will take place at the Market Gates Shopping Centre this weekend.

No appointment is necessary for either of the clinics, which will take place from 9am to 3pm on Saturday (April 24) and 10am to 2pm on Sunday. (April 25).

Walk-in centres were launched in Norfolk and Waveney last month, and are only for people in priority groups 1-10 looking to get their first dose of the vaccine.

That includes:

Anyone aged 45 and over

Patients who are clinically extremely vulnerable

Health and social care staff

Care home residents and workers

Paid or unpaid adult carers

Adults who live with someone who has severe immunosuppression

Health officials are warning that demand at Market Gates is likely to vary throughout the day. There may, therefore, be occasions when people are asked to return to the shopping centre when it is less busy.

Evidence of eligibility for a jab will be required.