Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to be held in Great Yarmouth

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:13 AM April 23, 2021   
A pair of drop-in coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to be held in Great Yarmouth.

Sessions will take place at the Market Gates Shopping Centre this weekend. 

No appointment is necessary for either of the clinics, which will take place from 9am to 3pm on Saturday (April 24) and 10am to 2pm on Sunday. (April 25). 

Walk-in centres were launched in Norfolk and Waveney last month, and are only for people in priority groups 1-10 looking to get their first dose of the vaccine. 

That includes:

  • Anyone aged 45 and over
  • Patients who are clinically extremely vulnerable
  • Health and social care staff
  • Care home residents and workers
  • Paid or unpaid adult carers
  • Adults who live with someone who has severe immunosuppression
Health officials are warning that demand at Market Gates is likely to vary throughout the day. There may, therefore, be occasions when people are asked to return to the shopping centre when it is less busy. 

Evidence of eligibility for a jab will be required. 

Coronavirus
Great Yarmouth News

