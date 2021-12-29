Everywhere in Norfolk and Waveney offering walk-in booster jabs today

There are 10 centres in Norfolk and Waveney offering the booster vaccine to walk-ins - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab before the new year? Here are all the vaccine centres offering walk-in Covid boosters across Norfolk and Waveney on Wednesday, December 29.

Sir John Leman High School, Beccles - 8am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 7pm

Cromer Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm

Downham Market Town Hall - 9am to 4pm

Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget Hospital - 7.30am to 7pm

Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Kelling Hospital - 9am to 5pm

Hoveton Village Hall - 8.30am to 5pm

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 5pm

Norwich Community Hospital - 8am to 8pm

Upwell Health Centre - 9.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 3.30pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

