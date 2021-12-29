News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Everywhere in Norfolk and Waveney offering walk-in booster jabs today

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:00 AM December 29, 2021
A person receiving a Covid-19 jab

There are 10 centres in Norfolk and Waveney offering the booster vaccine to walk-ins - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab before the new year? Here are all the vaccine centres offering walk-in Covid boosters across Norfolk and Waveney on Wednesday, December 29.

  • Sir John Leman High School, Beccles - 8am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 7pm
  • Cromer Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm
  • Downham Market Town Hall - 9am to 4pm
  • Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget Hospital - 7.30am to 7pm
  • Market Gates Shopping Centre, Great Yarmouth - 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Kelling Hospital - 9am to 5pm
  • Hoveton Village Hall - 8.30am to 5pm
  • Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 5pm
  • Norwich Community Hospital - 8am to 8pm
  • Upwell Health Centre - 9.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 3.30pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

Join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for more news about how the pandemic is affecting the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Coronavirus
Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News
West Norfolk News

