14 vaccine centres open in Norfolk and Waveney today for walk-in boosters

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:29 AM January 12, 2022
vaccine rollout

There are fourteen vaccine centres open today for walk-in appointments - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab? Here are all the vaccine centres offering walk-in Covid boosters across Norfolk and Waveney on Wednesday, January 12.

  • Connaught Hall, Attleborough - 8.30am to 4pm
  • Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital - 8.30am to 4pm
  • Drayton Pharmacy, Drayton - 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 6pm
  • Louise Hamilton Centre, Gorleston - 8.30am to 5pm
  • Pharmacy Exprezz, Gorleston - 5.30pm to 7.30pm
  • Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston - 8am to 4pm
  • Boots, King's Lynn - 2.10pm to 5.15pm
  • Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn - 8.30am to 4pm
  • Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn - 8.30am to 4pm
  • Boots, Lowestoft - 9.30am to 12pm, 1.30pm to 4.30pm
  • City Hall, Norwich - 8.30am to 4pm
  • Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, Norwich - 8am to 12.30pm
  • Norwich Community Hospital, Norwich - 8am to 2pm
  • Worlingham Pharmacy, Worlingham - 9.30am to 1.30pm, 2pm to 5.30pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

