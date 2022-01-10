News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

All the vaccine centres in Norfolk open today for walk-in booster jabs

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:00 AM January 10, 2022
Children aged 12 to 15 have been offered their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 

There are seven vaccine centres open today for walk-in appointments - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab? Here are all the vaccine centres offering walk-in Covid boosters across Norfolk on Monday, January 10.

  • Cromer Doctor's Surgery - 4pm to 5pm
  • Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital - 8.30am to 4pm
  • Willow Pharmacy, Downham Market - 8.30am to 1pm
  • Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm
  • Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre - 8.30am to 4pm
  • The Queen Elizabeth Hospital - 8.30am to 4pm 
  • Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 12.30pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

Join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for more news about how the pandemic is affecting the county. 

Coronavirus
Norfolk Live News
NHS
Norfolk

