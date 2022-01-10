All the vaccine centres in Norfolk open today for walk-in booster jabs

There are seven vaccine centres open today for walk-in appointments - Credit: PA

Looking to get your booster jab? Here are all the vaccine centres offering walk-in Covid boosters across Norfolk on Monday, January 10.

Cromer Doctor's Surgery - 4pm to 5pm

Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital - 8.30am to 4pm

Willow Pharmacy, Downham Market - 8.30am to 1pm

Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget Hospital - 8.30am to 5pm

Shakespeare Barn, King's Lynn Arts Centre - 8.30am to 4pm

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital - 8.30am to 4pm

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - 8am to 12.30pm

No appointment is needed to receive a booster vaccine at these centres.

Booster vaccines are available to all adults in the UK who had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least three months ago.

Updates will be available on both the Twitter and Facebook pages of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG.

You can also find your closest open walk-in vaccine clinic via the Norfolk County Council website.

