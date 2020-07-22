Search

Advanced search

‘Time bomb’ fears as hundreds of patients wait more than a year for treatment

22 July, 2020 - 06:20
Surgery was halted during the pandemic meaning hospitals now have a huge backlog to catch up on with many patients waiting more than a year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Surgery was halted during the pandemic meaning hospitals now have a huge backlog to catch up on with many patients waiting more than a year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gorodenkoff Productions OU

Almost 1,000 patients in Norfolk are waiting more than a year for treatment as the coronavirus crisis plays havoc with routine surgery.

Almost a thousand patients have been waiting for more than a year for treatment at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: ArchantAlmost a thousand patients have been waiting for more than a year for treatment at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Between March and May, the number of patients waiting at least 12 months for treatment soared by 900pc to 954.

At the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital it leapt from 93 to 823.

One patient, who has been waiting for a hip operation for just under a year, said the waits were creating a “time bomb” of other serious health problems.

“The pain is indescribable,” he said.

The worst-hit area is orthopaedics and trauma with 249 patients on the list for more than 12 months, and just a third seen within the target time of 18 weeks in May.

Hospitals are dealing with a massive backlog of routine operations after non-emergency surgery was halted during the pandemic.

And although surgery has started again, they are not running at full capacity.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, the number of patients waiting more than a year rocketed from zero before lockdown to 111 in May.

Sam Higginson, chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUHSam Higginson, chief executive at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

At the James Paget it rose from 0 to 20.

A Norwich patient, who was meant to have a hip replacement at the NNUH in October, said the waits were destroying people’s lives.

“My health has been massively impacted,” he said. “I fear I will have to deal with morphine addiction once I finally get it done.

“The pain stops me being able to live my life and the worst thing is not knowing when it will stop.”

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAlex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 58-year old added: “It impacts your wellbeing

“Something that can be fixed with a 45-minute operation will potentially end up with me having long-term health problems.

“It is a very expensive, long-term vicious circle.”

You may also want to watch:

NHS data also shows a 60pc surge in patients waiting longer than the target of 18 weeks in May, with just over half treated in that time.

There are now more than 32,000 people waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment.

Alex Stewart from patients’ group Healthwatch Norfolk said they had been told waiting lists may not return until pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

“People are going to have to wait longer and while that is not good, we will have to look at alternative ways to manager people’s condition.”

Surgery was halted during the pandemic meaning hospitals now have a huge backlog to catch up on with many patients waiting more than a year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoSurgery was halted during the pandemic meaning hospitals now have a huge backlog to catch up on with many patients waiting more than a year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

He said that although capacity was increasing again, fear of a second peak was holding it back.

Melanie Craig, chief officer of Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is clearly distressing for those people, it is unacceptable, and we apologise for this.

“Right now, staff in our hospitals are working incredibly hard to increase the number of people they can treat.

“This is a priority for the NHS here and across the country, bearing in mind that coronavirus is still circulating and will do for a long time to come.”

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, said coronavirus had caused a “significant impact” on waiting times and thanked people for their patience.

“We have been prioritising the most urgent and cancer related procedures since we restarted surgery at NNUH and procedures have also been taking place thanks to the partnership with Spire Norwich,” he said.

But he added it would be “some time” before the volume of surgeries were back to pre-Covid levels because of extra safety measures.

Surgery restarted at the end of May at the NNUH and the hospital said it had carried out 400 operations in June.

For orthopaedics, a new surgery for hand and feet has been set up at Cromer hospital.

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital said its surgeries were working at 50pc capacity so they could follow social distancing and be kept clean.

“All patients on our waiting list are being clinically reviewed to ensure those with the most urgent medical need are seen first,” she said.

The number of people waiting longer than 18 weeks for hospital treatment in England is now around 1.45 million.

Professor Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, said earlier this month that suspending surgery had placed a “time bomb” under NHS waiting lists.

“That time bomb has now detonated, with the numbers of those waiting more than a year for treatment spiralling out of control,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Call for pilot scheme giving monthly income to all in Norwich is backed

Green city councillor Jamie Osborn (left) and Labour city councillor Karen Davis (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Supplied by Jamie Osborn

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

‘We wouldn’t be here without you’ - Mother’s thanks to Norfolk hospital as it celebrates 40th birthday

Lisa and Henry Austin/The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH/Lisa Austin

Birthday pictures show Prince George growing up fast

EMBARGOED TO 2230 BST TUESDAY JULY 21, 2020. Copyright: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2020, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duches

Experts reveal Norfolk was devastated by mega-tsunami 8,000 years ago

A map showing the area of research into the mega-tsunami off the Norfolk coast. Picture: University of Bradford

Revealed: Ratings for every Norfolk and Waveney GP surgery

Boughton Surgery had one of the lowest patient per GP. Picture: Google Maps