Decision over crumbling hospital rebuild hit by new delay

Props holding up the ceiling at the QEH, where staff members noticed concerning movement - Credit: Supplied

The decision on whether to rebuild a crumbling Norfolk hospital being prevented from collapse by hundreds of support beams is now not expected until October.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn are anxiously waiting to learn if the site has been selected for a government-funded rebuild scheme.

Its roof is currently held up by more than 1,500 props and last month it was forced to temporarily close three of its six operating theatres after staff noticed movement in the ceiling.

But on Tuesday, its board of directors heard how its wait to learn whether its bid for government funding has succeeded is now expected to drag into the autumn.

Laura Skaife-Knight, deputy chief executive at the QEH, told the board the hospital was not expecting any news from the Department for Health until October.

But she added that the hospital would persist with plans for a multi-storey car park which it hopes would pave the way for the rebuild.

She said: "We now know there will be no announcement before autumn but we are pressing on with plans for our the car park and will continue to lobby for the bid."

Last week, the deputy chief executive met with prime minister hopeful Liz Truss, where she emphasised the hospital's need.

Ms Truss has since told this newspaper she is "fully committed" to the rebuild.

Ian Mack, one of the non-executive directors at the QEH - Credit: Archant

However, Ian Mack, one of the hospital's non-executive directors, spoke of his frustration at the continued wait for the decision to be announced.

He said: "The longer this drags on the greater the cost will be and the greater the delay in delivering the scheme will be.

"We are ready and primed to go whenever the announcement is made but this delay is not in our gift and could have very serious consequences on the cost of the scheme."

Ms Skaife-Knight added that the closed theatres had re-opened, after safety checks were carried out over the weekend.