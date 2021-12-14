News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Covid booster jab delays for region's most vulnerable

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:30 AM December 14, 2021
Carol Stevens with mother Grace Mann.

Carol Stevens with mother Grace Mann. - Credit: Carol Stevens

Housebound people, some of the most vulnerable in the community, are still waiting for their booster jabs - despite government pledges to ramp up the roll-out.

In a televised address on Sunday, prime minister Boris Johnson said everyone aged over 18 in England "will have the chance to get their booster before the new year".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in Westminster, c

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in Westminster, central London. - Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire

But latest figures from NHS England suggest there are about 17.4 million people in England who had a second dose at least three months ago, and are now eligible for a booster but have not had one yet.

Carol Stevens has been trying to arrange a booster for her 95-year-old mother Grace Mann, who lives in Thorpe St Andrew, since September.

"The community nurses have been to see mum a couple of times but they say it's not up to them, it's up to the GP surgery," she said. "The GP says it's up to the community nurses."

Mrs Stevens, 57, said she had no idea when her mother would receive her vaccine. 

Sandra Colley, 70, from Norwich, has been waiting for her jab since September.

She was supposed to receive it last Wednesday but when the nurse arrived at her home, she did not have the relevant permission from her GP. 

Sandra Colley, 70, is still waiting for her booster jab.

Sandra Colley, 70, is still waiting for her booster jab. - Credit: Sandra Colley

She said: “After all the news yesterday about people getting their jabs by the end of December, it still feels as though the people who can’t get out are not included and forgotten about.

"My adult children truly believe I am at great risk."

Penny Lavall, from Attleborough, said she had contacted her GP in the town to ask when her housebound husband Adrian, 77, might receive his booster. 

She said they had told her a nursing group was hoping to begin home visits in the area next week, adding: "They're as frustrated as we are." 

In a briefing on Monday afternoon, health secretary Sajid Javid said: "We’re expanding our specialist vaccination teams to get more boosters to the vulnerable and those providing care."

And the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group has previously said it is "committed" to ensuring everyone who is eligible receives a jab and said it was increasing capacity to cope.

Up to a quarter of care home residents are also waiting for their boosters, according to the Alzheimer's Society.

With 18 days left until the end of the year - including Christmas Day and Boxing Day - this means the NHS will have to administer more than 965,000 jabs a day to give boosters to everyone currently eligible.

Coronavirus
Norfolk

