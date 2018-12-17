Search

Voting open for healthy living projects in Norwich area

17 December, 2018 - 11:22
St Francis Church, Norwich, whoich has proposed a project in the Heartsease Healthy Living scheme. Photo: Steve Adams

People living in the Heartsease area of Norwich are being asked to vote for their favourite healthy living project.

The project has seven ideas lined up to help people get active, eat well and live a whole lot better. All of them are feel-good projects that local people have devised, and want to run in their community.

And now Heartsease Healthy Living needs to win over hearts and minds, and find out which ones the local people want to support.

Bob Hines runs Cafe 33 in Heartsease and proposed one of the schemes. He said: “I think it’s great that the council and NHS are doing this in Heartsease. It could make a big difference to people’s lives.”

The projects going to the people’s vote are:

• Community meals at Cafe 33 – to provide affordable hot meals, company and support for people who might benefit, on Mondays and Thursdays for 10 weeks.

• Table tennis taster sessions at Frere Road Community Centre – a series of free sessions open to anyone interested in learning how to play or improving their skills.

• Bushcraft sessions for children at Heartsease Primary Academy – a free after-school club which will provide sessions from Bushcraft instructors for 100 children, allowing them to develop skills, be active and improve wellbeing.

• Fortnightly cycling group run by Mind and Pushing Ahead – free, fun and friendly cycle rides for beginners and more experienced cyclists, helping people to beat the blues, alleviate stress and boost physical fitness. Includes a chance to get your bike fixed and optional stop offs at a café after the rides.

• Free complementary therapy tasters and sessions from Mind – to feel pampered, tackle muscular pain or emotional difficulty with Mind’s experienced massage, reiki and reflexology therapists. This project would provide sessions for up to 60 people and is aimed at people who may not otherwise be able to afford to access these therapies.

• Healthy Hive drop in session at St Francis Church – relaxed, regular drop in sessions over 10 months, where people can come together to support each other’s mental and physical health and wellbeing through chat and laughter, discussion, making food together, going for walks and anything that helps positive change.

• Family community meals at St Francis Church with Food Cycle – weekly evening meals from 6pm to 8pm allowing attendees to come together to eat delicious food, chat, enjoy new company and try new foods.

Voting in Heartsease is open from Saturday, December 15 to Friday, January 18. You can fill in a form in the Thorpe Wood Medical Practice, St Francis Church, Cafe 33 and the Norwich Vape Lounge, vote online at www.tinyurl.com/HeartseaseHL and join in the conversation on social media at #HeartseaseHL.

Heartsease Healthy Living is funded by the Healthy Norwich project – a collaboration between Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group, Norwich City Council, Norfolk County Council public Health and Broadland District Council.

Topic Tags:

