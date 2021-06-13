Published: 4:59 PM June 13, 2021

Judy Burns-Thompson, association visitor with the local Norfolk Branch for nearly twenty years - Credit: SUPPLIED

The Norfolk Norwich and Waveney branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association is urging new recruits to come forward and help volunteer.

The association is looking for people who are able to give between two to four hours per week to help others.

Judy Burns-Thompson, an association visitor for nearly twenty years, said: “I have met some of the bravest and most courageous people.

“It can be emotional but the privilege of visiting families and helping them along their journey with motor neurone disease (MND) is so rewarding and worthwhile.”

Sue Heal’s husband, who eventually lost his ability to speak after being diagnosed with MND, enjoyed visits from his volunteer.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Heal said: “I really appreciated the support and friendship of our association visitor."

As an association visitor, volunteers would maintain contact with people with MND, their families, and carers either by phone, email, online platforms, or face-to-face visits when permitted.

For more information contact Liz Cooper on 01604 800620, email Liz.cooper@mndassociation.org, or visit the website.