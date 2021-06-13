Volunteers needed for to join charity's 'brave and courageous' team
- Credit: SUPPLIED
The Norfolk Norwich and Waveney branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association is urging new recruits to come forward and help volunteer.
The association is looking for people who are able to give between two to four hours per week to help others.
Judy Burns-Thompson, an association visitor for nearly twenty years, said: “I have met some of the bravest and most courageous people.
“It can be emotional but the privilege of visiting families and helping them along their journey with motor neurone disease (MND) is so rewarding and worthwhile.”
Sue Heal’s husband, who eventually lost his ability to speak after being diagnosed with MND, enjoyed visits from his volunteer.
You may also want to watch:
Mrs Heal said: “I really appreciated the support and friendship of our association visitor."
As an association visitor, volunteers would maintain contact with people with MND, their families, and carers either by phone, email, online platforms, or face-to-face visits when permitted.
For more information contact Liz Cooper on 01604 800620, email Liz.cooper@mndassociation.org, or visit the website.
Most Read
- 1 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
- 2 Be lord of the manor: Site of forgotten mansion for sale for £2.3m
- 3 Police reopen road following earlier crash
- 4 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
- 5 Volunteer hit with £100 parking fee while collecting food for needy
- 6 Norfolk cliffs fall man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail
- 7 Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers
- 8 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
- 9 Shoppers queue for revamped garden centre reopening
- 10 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea