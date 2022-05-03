Visitors return to Norfolk hospital as Covid restrictions are eased

Visitors will return to the QEH from today. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Patients at a Norfolk hospital will be allowed visitors from today as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn had originally banned visitors during the coronavirus pandemic and this was extended on March 16 this year due to rising cases in the region.

But now that cases have dropped families will be able to visit their loved ones once again.

Visiting slots can now be booked during weekdays between 10am and 12pm via the hospital switchboard on 01553 613613.

But the hospital has asked people to be patient when booking as it is expecting a large volume of calls.

Some rules will remain in place across the site such as all visitors wearing facemasks unless medically exempt, decontaminating hands on arrival and departure, and maintaining social distancing where possible.

All visitors are also encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending.

Patients attending an outpatient appointment will now also be able to bring along one other person for support.

Alice Webster, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “Enabling more visits is important for our patients’ physical and emotional recovery so we are pleased to have been able to put plans in place for the reintroduction of limited visiting.

"We will continue monitoring the situation carefully, and ensuring hands, face and space guidance is followed so that our patients, staff and visitors are all kept safe.”

If people cannot get through to the hospital they are urged to contact the hospital's family liaison officers on 07909 994722 or 07909 395415.