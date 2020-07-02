Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

People in locked-down Leicester are being warned to stay away from the Norfolk coast as seaside attractions prepare to reopen on “Super Saturday”.

Visitors are expected to flock to the coast from July 4 as caravan sites, holiday lets, pubs and seafront arcades reopen, as coronavirus precautions are partially-relaxed.

For generations Hunstanton has traditionally been the summer playground of factory workers from the East Midlands, where the city of Leicester was placed back under lockdown this week after a rise in coronavirus cases.

A spokesman for Leicestershire police said: “Travelling to the coast is not deemed essential travel and we would strongly encourage our communities to follow the government guidelines as this is for their own safety.

“We will have an appropriate policing plan in place. If people do not adhere to the rules they could face a fixed penalty notice or a fine.

“With regards to vehicle checks so far under the current regulations we have never had to put in road blocks during the lockdown. However, if this is something we were to do we would tell people.”

Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp said: “Obviously there’s some concern from myself, the town council and the residents regarding the lockdown in Leicester, because Hunstanton is known as Leicester-on-Sea.

“Hopefully Leicestershire police will do as much as they can to stop people travelling.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary, we have taken some difficult but important decisions in Leicester.

“The people of Leicester should stay at home as much as you can. The more people that follow the rules, the faster we will get Leicester back to normal.”

Mr Bishopp said he hoped visitors from other areas would follow government guidelines as more businesses in the town reopened.

“The shops need to trade, we’ve got the funfair opening again and some of the amusements. All we’d say is stay safe. Have a good time but be socially-aware and take your rubbish home with you.”

Beach litter has increased since lockdown was eased. Mr Bishopp said a working group had been set up to look at ways of tackling the issue.