Hospital visiting restrictions to remain in place

Published: 6:30 AM July 3, 2021

A number of visiting restrictions at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn are to stay in place.

Under current rules, each inpatient is allowed one visitor for one hour per day but exemptions are in place for visitors accompanying a child or vulnerable patient with learning disabilities, autism or dementia, and patients who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care.

The hospital said patients must attend outpatient appointments and the emergency department and acute assessment areas alone unless exemptions apply.

Restrictions also remain in place for maternity appointments, the day assessment unit or clinic appointments, the antenatal ward and the postnatal ward.

The QEH said it facilitates virtual visits for relatives who are unable to visit in person.

Chief nurse Alice Webster said: “We’re doing all we can to ensure that patients spend time with their loved ones and we know how important visits are for our patients’ physical and emotional recovery."

Full details about visiting restrictions at QEH can be found at qehkl.nhs.uk