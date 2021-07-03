News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Hospital visiting restrictions to remain in place

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:30 AM July 3, 2021   
League of Friends shop at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn reopens

A number of visiting restrictions at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn are to stay in place. - Credit: QEH

A number of visiting restrictions at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn are to stay in place.

Under current rules, each inpatient is allowed one visitor for one hour per day but exemptions are in place for visitors accompanying a child or vulnerable patient with learning disabilities, autism or dementia, and patients who are critically ill or receiving end-of-life care.

The hospital said patients must attend outpatient appointments and the emergency department and acute assessment areas alone unless exemptions apply.

Restrictions also remain in place for maternity appointments, the day assessment unit or clinic appointments, the antenatal ward and the postnatal ward. 

The QEH said it facilitates virtual visits for relatives who are unable to visit in person.

You may also want to watch:

Chief nurse Alice Webster said: “We’re doing all we can to ensure that patients spend time with their loved ones and we know how important visits are for our patients’ physical and emotional recovery."

Full details about visiting restrictions at QEH can be found at qehkl.nhs.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service
  2. 2 Norwich woman falls in love with her sperm donor
  3. 3 Fire crews tackle blaze in Norwich shop
  1. 4 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  2. 5 Two car crash closes road
  3. 6 Lord and Lady Somerleyton re-launch luxury private members club
  4. 7 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  5. 8 Haribo sweets could run out in Norfolk
  6. 9 Jeremy Corbyn enjoys a tortilla on flying Norwich visit
  7. 10 School nostalgia: Photos from Norfolk proms in the noughties
QEH King's Lynn
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour gets away from Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Premier League mat

Norwich City Transfer News

Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Vincents Shopfitters at Priory Works in Newton St Faith has gone into liquidation. Picture: Danielle

Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Everyone is to be given access to a free and rapid coronavirus test twice a week from April 9.

Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Work has been taking place on the gantry at the South Stand of Carrow Road

Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus