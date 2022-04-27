Revealed: New visiting hours announced at the N&N

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has extended its visiting hours for the maternity ward. - Credit: Archant

New extended visiting hours for the maternity ward at a Norfolk hospital has been confirmed.

One support partner can now visit patients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital between 8am and 8pm on Cley Ward (antenatal) and Blakeney Ward (postnatal).

Mothers are permitted to have one birthing partner, who can be present from point of admission to the delivery suite or the midwifery-led birthing unit.

If a person is having a planned caesarean section, the support partner is allowed to attend from admission until 8pm on the day of the birth and then visit on the postnatal ward from 8am-8pm on any subsequent days.

The previous rules had previously allowed birthing partners to visit the antenatal and postnatal wards between 12-6pm.

Birth partners are still required to help keep everyone safe by wearing a mask, distance as possible and carry out thorough hand washing before, during and after their visit.

They are also encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending the hospital.