How virtual reality is helping shape hospital's dementia care

Virtual reality videos are helping staff at the N&N train in treating dementia patients - Credit: NNUH

It is the type of futuristic technology you may ordinarily associate with science fiction.

However, virtual reality is also playing a small role in helping to train staff at the region's biggest hospital, to care for patients with dementia.

A series of virtual reality videos have been produced by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to help place its staff in the shoes of patients.

Shot using a six-lensed 360-degree camera, the videos recreate a series of everyday hospital scenarios from the viewpoint of a dementia patient in one of its wards.

The end product allows staff members in training to see what their patients would see in an effort to produce a better understanding of what they are experiencing - and adjust their care accordingly.

Jordan Tsingarides, who led the project, said: "The VR experience helps to put healthcare staff in the shows of patients living with dementia within realistic clinical scenarios that we see every day.

"This provides insight into what it is like to be a patient with dementia in hospital and will inevitably promote important discussion and learning."