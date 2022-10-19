News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How virtual reality is helping shape hospital's dementia care

David Hannant

Published: 12:35 PM October 19, 2022
Virtual reality videos are helping staff at the N&N train in treating dementia patients

Virtual reality videos are helping staff at the N&N train in treating dementia patients

It is the type of futuristic technology you may ordinarily associate with science fiction.

However, virtual reality is also playing a small role in helping to train staff at the region's biggest hospital, to care for patients with dementia.

A series of virtual reality videos have been produced by the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to help place its staff in the shoes of patients.

A series of virtual reality videos are helping train hospital staff to care for dementia patients

A series of virtual reality videos are helping train hospital staff to care for dementia patients

Shot using a six-lensed 360-degree camera, the videos recreate a series of everyday hospital scenarios from the viewpoint of a dementia patient in one of its wards. 

The end product allows staff members in training to see what their patients would see in an effort to produce a better understanding of what they are experiencing - and adjust their care accordingly.

A series of virtual reality videos are helping train hospital staff to care for dementia patients

A series of virtual reality videos are helping train hospital staff to care for dementia patients

Jordan Tsingarides, who led the project, said: "The VR experience helps to put healthcare staff in the shows of patients living with dementia within realistic clinical scenarios that we see every day.

"This provides insight into what it is like to be a patient with dementia in hospital and will inevitably promote important discussion and learning."

