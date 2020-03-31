Search

Virgin Media makes popular kids’ channels free for customers

PUBLISHED: 12:03 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 31 March 2020

Virgin Media has announced it is offering families a helping hand to keep their kids entertained by making seven children’s TV channels free to view until April 21. Picture: Getty Images

Virgin Media has announced it is offering families a helping hand to keep their kids entertained by making seven children's TV channels free to view until April 21. Picture: Getty Images

A TV provider is giving its customers free access to some of its most popular children’s channels during the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Media has announced it is offering families a helping hand to keep their children entertained by making seven TV channels free to view until April 21.

The channels on offer include; Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Cartoonito and Nickelodeon.

The upgrade is available to customers on Virgin Media’s Player, Mixit and Maxit bundles at no extra cost.

Eligible customers do not have to do anything and there will be no change to their contract.

The company has also given 2.7 million of its pay monthly mobile customers an additional 10GB of data and unlimited minutes at no extra cost to help them stay connected.

Virgin Media has also zero-rated www.111.nhs.uk, www.nhs.uk, www.gov.uk meaning customers can information from the NHS website without fear of going over their data allowance.

