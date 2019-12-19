Video

WATCH: Inside the new major expansion at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Work began back in September for the new IRU which is being craned onto the roof. Picture: NNUH Archant

Patients at Norwich's largest hospital will be able to access more procedures when a new radiology unit opens next year.

Interventional radiology is a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery. Picture: NNUH Interventional radiology is a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery. Picture: NNUH

Work began in September to increase the interventional radiology suites at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), with the last modular buildings craned onto the east wing on Wednesday.

The new Interventional Radiology Unit (IRU) will allow more minimal invasive treatments at the hospital and is set to welcome its first patients in spring 2020.

The hospital said the expansion will make the Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology a 'national beacon' and training centre.

Measuring 1,450 sqm, the space comprises of four large treatment rooms, two recovery wards with side rooms, nurse bases and anaesthetic rooms offices.

Richard Goodwin, consultant radiologist and chief of division of clinical support services at NNUH, said: "This is a long-awaited and much-needed expansion for a service that has seen demand go up and up over the years.

"More and more procedures are being undertaken by interventional radiology as clinical practice evolves towards minimally invasive techniques.

"This will be a big step change for us and is an amazing opportunity to deliver what our clinicians are desperate to offer our patients and what our patients need."

There is also staff rest rooms, pre-assessment bays, prep rooms, scrubs, toilets and a main reception with waiting area.

The new unit will allow the trust to carry out more complex procedures and cancer treatments.

David Pechey, IRU lead at NNUH, said: "The new unit will bring lots of potential to develop new treatments and we will be able to manage waiting lists more effectively and link up with educational facilities such as the radiology academy and the potential for research.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our multidisciplinary team of nurses, operating department practitioners and radiographers to work in a brand new environment and purpose-built facility with cutting-edge technology.

"I am very excited as it will give us the opportunity to do new procedures and develop our skills in new areas."