Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Inside the new major expansion at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:11 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 19 December 2019

Work began back in September for the new IRU which is being craned onto the roof. Picture: NNUH

Work began back in September for the new IRU which is being craned onto the roof. Picture: NNUH

Archant

Patients at Norwich's largest hospital will be able to access more procedures when a new radiology unit opens next year.

Interventional radiology is a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery. Picture: NNUHInterventional radiology is a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery. Picture: NNUH

Work began in September to increase the interventional radiology suites at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), with the last modular buildings craned onto the east wing on Wednesday.

The new Interventional Radiology Unit (IRU) will allow more minimal invasive treatments at the hospital and is set to welcome its first patients in spring 2020.

The hospital said the expansion will make the Norfolk Centre for Interventional Radiology a 'national beacon' and training centre.

Measuring 1,450 sqm, the space comprises of four large treatment rooms, two recovery wards with side rooms, nurse bases and anaesthetic rooms offices.

Richard Goodwin, consultant radiologist and chief of division of clinical support services at NNUH, said: "This is a long-awaited and much-needed expansion for a service that has seen demand go up and up over the years.

"More and more procedures are being undertaken by interventional radiology as clinical practice evolves towards minimally invasive techniques.

"This will be a big step change for us and is an amazing opportunity to deliver what our clinicians are desperate to offer our patients and what our patients need."

There is also staff rest rooms, pre-assessment bays, prep rooms, scrubs, toilets and a main reception with waiting area.

The new unit will allow the trust to carry out more complex procedures and cancer treatments.

David Pechey, IRU lead at NNUH, said: "The new unit will bring lots of potential to develop new treatments and we will be able to manage waiting lists more effectively and link up with educational facilities such as the radiology academy and the potential for research.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our multidisciplinary team of nurses, operating department practitioners and radiographers to work in a brand new environment and purpose-built facility with cutting-edge technology.

"I am very excited as it will give us the opportunity to do new procedures and develop our skills in new areas."

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Coleman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk pub hosting EU leaving party with British buffet

Paul Sandford, landlord of The Railway Tavern in Dereham, pictured during the World Cup. Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Coleman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Can climate crisis help farmers win the argument over gene-edited crops?

Mark Buckingham of Bayer Crop Science speaking at AF Group's Shaping the Futrure conference at Dunston Hall near Norwich. Picture: Chris Hill

Casualty released from vehicle after Norfolk crash

Firefighters were called to a crash in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Inside the new major expansion at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Work began back in September for the new IRU which is being craned onto the roof. Picture: NNUH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists