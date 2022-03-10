News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

New therapy service for military veterans comes to Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:40 PM March 10, 2022
Tony Wymer, head of operations and therapy at Veterans at Ease, outside the new Dereham shop

Tony Wymer, head of operations and therapy at Veterans at Ease, outside the new Dereham shop - Credit: Archant

A charity providing crucial therapy to military veterans has extended its activities to Norfolk. 

Veterans at Ease (VAE) is offering psychotherapy to those in the county who have served in the armed forces. 

It is also opening a number of shops to help fund its services, and the first - in Dereham High Street - has already begun welcoming customers.

The new Veterans at Ease shop in Dereham High Street

The new Veterans at Ease shop in Dereham High Street - Credit: Archant

Further stores are due to open in King's Lynn and Norwich. 

VAE was originally launched in the north east by a soldier who suffered from the brutal effects of PTSD following the Bosnian War. 

But, after benefitting from therapy, he retrained and created a new service to help others in a similar situation.  

Now, having been active for more than a decade, the charity is branching out and has established its Dereham base courtesy of Tony Wymer, head of operations and therapy. 

"I wanted to take things beyond the north east and bring us down here," said Mr Wymer, who hails from Norfolk.  

Tony Wymer, who hails from Norfolk, is himself a beneficiary of Veterans at Ease

Tony Wymer, who hails from Norfolk, is himself a beneficiary of Veterans at Ease - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  2. 2 Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation
  3. 3 Norfolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland
  1. 4 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  2. 5 Derelict cottage in south Norfolk village is for sale by auction
  3. 6 Misery at the pumps as fuel prices nudge £2 a litre
  4. 7 Jail for man who admitted he had sex with teen girl
  5. 8 Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double
  6. 9 Attleborough hotel to appear on Four in a Bed
  7. 10 Man who 'ripped heads off pigeons' escapes being sent to prison

"This area is, of course, very rural and holds a lot of ex-forces people. We've got Robertson Barracks down the road in Swanton Morley. 

"There are a lot of people out there who may not know they need this assistance. To begin with, it is about getting the word out there and getting these people through the door.

"Our therapy is very much about what works for each individual person. It is free and takes as long as it takes - that is dependent on you."

Mr Wymer is himself a beneficiary of the brilliant service offered by VAE.

After leaving the army, he found a job which paid £50,000, had a company car and "everything was going well".

Rosemary Bennett (left) and assistant manager Pam Madden, shop staff at Veterans at Ease in Dereham

Rosemary Bennett (left) and assistant manager Pam Madden, shop staff at Veterans at Ease in Dereham - Credit: Archant

But very suddenly, things changed. 

"Something happened which was a big trigger and it made my life take a massive tumble," added the 50-year-old. 

"For two years I was basically away with the fairies, but I was taken to VAE and the rest is history. A few years down the line I am still here as a psychotherapist who is giving their best to those who come and see me. 

"For me, it is all about giving a bit back. It is a total honour and a privilege."

Those in need of help can call VAE on 0191 249 9944 or Mr Wymer on 07878941286. Alternatively, visit the Dereham shop. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Macann

Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon