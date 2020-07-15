Video

Norwich City and Norfolk Day face masks on offer as government rules change

Norwich City fan David Hannant wearing one of the Along Come Norwich face masks. Picture: Daniel Moxon Dabiel Moxon

As mask wearing in shops becomes mandatory people can celebrate Norfolk and Norwich City Football Club through unique designs.

The blue tartan design inspired by a former Norwich City kit. The mask is being sold by independent supporters group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich The blue tartan design inspired by a former Norwich City kit. The mask is being sold by independent supporters group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich

Face coverings already have to be worn on public transport and from July 24 people will have to wear masks in shops, otherwise risk a £100 fine.

And across Norfolk people have a wide variety of homemade face coverings.

Elaine Day from Attlebrough has set up a mask tree outside her home in the town where people can come and get a homemade or medical mask for free or leave a donation. Any money raised is going to Banham zoo. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 Elaine Day from Attlebrough has set up a mask tree outside her home in the town where people can come and get a homemade or medical mask for free or leave a donation. Any money raised is going to Banham zoo. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Over the past six weeks Norwich City fan website Along Come Norwich has sold around 1,400 masks featuring club-related designs.

Due to demand the club has produced another batch of five separate designs and it only has 120 left.

The Norfolk Day mask. Picture: Archant The Norfolk Day mask. Picture: Archant

The designs, created by Norwich City graphic designer Ben Stokes, include the canary crest, a blue tartan pattern from a 1990s strip and the famous egg and cress design.

They cost £11.50 and half the proceeds go towards local charities.

Jon Punt, 41, co-founder of Along Come Norwich, said the masks were made after demand from club supporters and they have been sent as far away as America, Australia and Bangkok in Thailand.

Mr Punt said: “Everyone has been really positive about them. We are really pleased with the designs.”

He said the supporters group would meet demand if more people wanted them and was encouraging fans to post selfies of themselves wearing the masks.

The masks can be bought from www.alongcomenorwich.com/merch

A mother-of-three from Sunart Close in Attleborough is hanging homemade masks from a tree in her front garden, available to anyone. She is collecting donations for the masks to go towards Banham Zoo.

Elaine Day, 36, a carer, is offering the masks made by her seamstress mother and mother-in-law for the past three weeks and said demand for them has increased.

She said: “If it stops us going into lockdown again, I’ll wear a mask. I hope people do wear them.”

The masks made by her mother, Susan Day, 63, from Besthorpe, are on sale at the Besthorpe Farm Shop.

People can also show their pride in the county by wearing a Norfolk Day flag mask available from www.norfolkstore.co.uk

