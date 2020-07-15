Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich City and Norfolk Day face masks on offer as government rules change

PUBLISHED: 16:31 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 15 July 2020

Norwich City fan David Hannant wearing one of the Along Come Norwich face masks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Norwich City fan David Hannant wearing one of the Along Come Norwich face masks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Dabiel Moxon

As mask wearing in shops becomes mandatory people can celebrate Norfolk and Norwich City Football Club through unique designs.

The blue tartan design inspired by a former Norwich City kit. The mask is being sold by independent supporters group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come NorwichThe blue tartan design inspired by a former Norwich City kit. The mask is being sold by independent supporters group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich

Face coverings already have to be worn on public transport and from July 24 people will have to wear masks in shops, otherwise risk a £100 fine.

And across Norfolk people have a wide variety of homemade face coverings.

Elaine Day from Attlebrough has set up a mask tree outside her home in the town where people can come and get a homemade or medical mask for free or leave a donation. Any money raised is going to Banham zoo. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Elaine Day from Attlebrough has set up a mask tree outside her home in the town where people can come and get a homemade or medical mask for free or leave a donation. Any money raised is going to Banham zoo. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Over the past six weeks Norwich City fan website Along Come Norwich has sold around 1,400 masks featuring club-related designs.

Due to demand the club has produced another batch of five separate designs and it only has 120 left.

The Norfolk Day mask. Picture: ArchantThe Norfolk Day mask. Picture: Archant

MORE: Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

The designs, created by Norwich City graphic designer Ben Stokes, include the canary crest, a blue tartan pattern from a 1990s strip and the famous egg and cress design.

They cost £11.50 and half the proceeds go towards local charities.

Jon Punt, 41, co-founder of Along Come Norwich, said the masks were made after demand from club supporters and they have been sent as far away as America, Australia and Bangkok in Thailand.

Mr Punt said: “Everyone has been really positive about them. We are really pleased with the designs.”

He said the supporters group would meet demand if more people wanted them and was encouraging fans to post selfies of themselves wearing the masks.

The masks can be bought from www.alongcomenorwich.com/merch

MORE: Stockpile of masks and PPE to help Norfolk combat coronavirus this winter

A mother-of-three from Sunart Close in Attleborough is hanging homemade masks from a tree in her front garden, available to anyone. She is collecting donations for the masks to go towards Banham Zoo.

Elaine Day, 36, a carer, is offering the masks made by her seamstress mother and mother-in-law for the past three weeks and said demand for them has increased.

She said: “If it stops us going into lockdown again, I’ll wear a mask. I hope people do wear them.”

The masks made by her mother, Susan Day, 63, from Besthorpe, are on sale at the Besthorpe Farm Shop.

People can also show their pride in the county by wearing a Norfolk Day flag mask available from www.norfolkstore.co.uk

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Godfrey only focused on ending City’s losing streak as transfer speculation continues

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey competes with Christian Pulisic during City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea Picture: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in the stomach

The Magpas air ambulance went to the aid of a woman who was kicked in the stomach by a horse in Brancaster. Picture: Chris Bishop

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY