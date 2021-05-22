Vaccine rollout extended to 32 and 33-year-olds

Published: 12:00 AM May 22, 2021

People aged 32 and 33 in England will be offered a coronavirus jab as the latest stage of the rollout starts from today, the NHS has said.



As the Government ramps up the rollout, one million more people in their 30s will be able to book their first dose via the NHS website from 7am.



This comes as NHS England is set to have delivered more than 50 million doses, with more than 40pc of adults having had both jabs.

Covid vaccination centre in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan



People aged 33 will receive texts inviting them to book a vaccination from Saturday, and from Monday people aged 32 will receive a message.



Since eligibility was widened for people under 40 just over a week ago, 2.6 million more bookings have already been made, the NHS has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. - Credit: PA



Health secretary Matt Hancock has said extending the rollout to 32 and 33-year-olds is "an incredible step forward in the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history" and urged people to get their jab when contacted.



Mr Hancock added: "This is truly a testament to the heroic work of our amazing NHS and care staff, volunteers and local authorities across the country who have helped deliver over 50 million jabs at lightning speed across England, keeping us on track to offer a vaccine to everyone by July.



"The vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and you are far less likely to get symptoms or be admitted to hospital if you get the jab."



GP and national medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani reminded people that they can take up their offer for a jab at any time.



Dr Kanani said: "The offer doesn't go away so if you are eligible and haven't booked, please do come forward and do so."

On the advice of the Government and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are also having their second doses brought forward to counter the spread of the Indian variant.



Text invitations appear as an alert from 'NHSvaccine', including a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.