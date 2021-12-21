Christmas break for vaccine staff after record-breaking week

Health bosses have announced how the booster roll-out will continue through the Christmas period.

Norfolk’s Covid vaccination sites are set to be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, but bookable slots remain available this week right up to Christmas Eve.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said she expected to see “a significant dip in demand for vaccines on Christmas Day” and that “staff deserve a break and to have time with their families at Christmas”.

“There are plenty of slots available before Christmas, between Christmas and New Year and from January 2 onwards via the national booking service,” she added.

In addition, walk-in clinics offering boosters are now being added on a daily basis across the region, having previously been unavailable while staff and volunteers focused their efforts on booked appointments.

There had been reports last week that boosters would continue to be available nationally on Christmas Day but it now appears they will only be available on the day itself in certain places, such as Manchester.

A record-breaking 105,000 Covid vaccinations were given across Norfolk and Waveney over the course of last week – with 99,000 boosters, 2,000 first doses and 4,000 second doses received.

Out of England’s 42 health and care systems, Norfolk and Waveney is currently the fourth best in the country for the percentage of its eligible population boosted.

The spokeswoman said she expected the momentum to continue after Christmas.

She warned that “the number of jabs delivered per day is always variable depending on supply of vaccine and available workforce, but both are currently strong.”

Walk-in booster jabs are being offered in Norwich, King’s Lynn, Gorleston, Thetford, Downham Market and Wymondham on Wednesday December 22 and in Norwich and Swaffham on Thursday December 23.

Howard Martin, a director at the CCG, said: “I cannot thank our staff and volunteers enough for delivering so many vaccines in such a short period of time – what we have achieved together is simply fantastic.

“The support of local people has been just wonderful, each and every booster makes a difference. We are one of the best protected areas in the country from serious Covid-related illness, this will mean fewer deaths and fewer admissions to local hospitals this winter, at a time when services are under extreme pressure.”

To book a booster appointment, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/



To find out the locations, opening hours and availability of your nearest booster walk-in clinic, visit: https://apps.norfolk.gov.uk/WalkIn/