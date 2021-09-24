Covid vaccine booster roll-out begins in Norfolk and Waveney

Published: 9:30 AM September 24, 2021

Vaccine boosters are now available for eligible patients across Norfolk and Waveney.

Third doses will be prioritised for people who are immunosuppressed or who are identified as being clinically extremely vulnerable.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, local GP and Clinical Chair at NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: "We are working as fast as we can to make sure those most at risk of Covid are contacted first.

"This is the largest and most complex vaccination programme the NHS has ever delivered, but everyone eligible who needs a third dose will get one.”

Latest data shows that 93% of people in Norfolk and Waveney have had one vaccine dose and 88% have now had two doses.

This makes Norfolk and Waveney the seventh highest performing health and care system in England for people having had two doses of vaccine, out of 42 health and care systems nationally.

Broadland has the highest vaccine uptake in the country for first doses at 91.7pc, and fourth-highest for second doses at 85.9pc.

Norwich has the lowest uptake of vaccines in the county, with 77.2pc receiving their first dose and 69.7pc have had both doses.

While two doses protects against the disease, evidence has shown that the effectiveness of vaccines wanes after six months. A third vaccination therefore offers vital additional protection against Covid, helping to boost antibodies in the body.

As we head into the winter months, respiratory viruses will increase in the community, adding additional pressure on the NHS. It is hoped that the booster programme will help keep people out of hospital with serious Covid-related illness.

Eligible patients will be contacted by the NHS or local GP practice in the same order of priority as the first vaccine rollout.

Dr Dhesi added: “It is vital that anyone eligible for a booster waits to be contacted by the NHS to make an appointment.

"Please do not telephone your GP practice asking when you will get your booster – the NHS will contact you when it’s your turn.”

Other groups eligible for a third vaccine include frontline health and social care workers, adults in contact with immunosuppressed individuals and those living in residential care homes.



