New college headteacher sets sights on raising standards

Emma Palik, new headteacher at UTCN, with her predecessor Alex Hayes - Credit: UTCN

The new headteacher of a college on the edge of Norwich has said raising academic standards is her top priority.

Emma Palik has been appointed the new headteacher at University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN), succeeding Alex Hayes.

The former deputy becomes UTCN the college's second headteacher since it opened in 2014.

She said: "It is a great honour to be appointed the new headteacher at UTCN.

"Having been the deputy headteacher I know this school very well so feel well placed to continue the outstanding work of my predecessor.

"We have always been and will remain excellent at helping our students develop the employability skills crucial to their future success in the workplace.

"But it is equally important that they achieve strong exam results so they are in a position of strength when choosing their next step."

The school, which caters to pupils between 14 and 19, recently entered a partnership with the London-based Community Schools Trust.