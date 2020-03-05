Search

Advanced search

New travel guidance as people returning from Italy asked to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 18:56 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 05 March 2020

People walk by the Colosseum in Rome, the government has announced it is asking people who have travelled to Italy in the last 14 days to self-isolate. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

People walk by the Colosseum in Rome, the government has announced it is asking people who have travelled to Italy in the last 14 days to self-isolate. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People who have returned from northern Italy in the last fortnight are being asked to self-isolate even if they have not developed symptoms.

The Department for Health and Social Care has updated its information for returning travellers this evening as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone who has been to the specified "lockdown region" of Lombardy, including Codogno, Castiglione d'Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano or the Vento region of Vo' Euganeo in the last 14 days are asked to self-isolate - even if they do not have symptoms - and call 111.

The advice also stated if a person had returned from other parts of Italy in the last 14 days and developed symptoms, however mild, they should self-isolate and call 111.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: "The situation in Italy means that we have decided it is prudent at this point to move from a geographical area of north Italy... to a geographical situation for all of Italy.

You may also want to watch:

"The pattern of what people do is exactly the same as before.

"It's about people from those areas, except for the cities which the Italian government specifies in lockdown, all other areas, only people who have got symptoms need to self isolate."

Prime minister Boris Johnson said other than a change in advice regarding Italy people should not alter their plans.

"Obviously there's been a change of advice on Italy, I believe, but basically (we're) saying wash your hands and business as usual," he said.

This week, the Italian government closed schools nationwide to try to contain Covid-19 and has since opened a campaign to protect its elderly population.

Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe, has the world's oldest population after Japan.

The elderly are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 virus.

Related articles

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of woman in 20s found

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

New travel guidance as people returning from Italy asked to self-isolate

People walk by the Colosseum in Rome, the government has announced it is asking people who have travelled to Italy in the last 14 days to self-isolate. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Medical centre shuts for deep clean after patient had ‘coronavirus symptoms’

Fakenham Medical Practice. Picture: Submitted

‘Do not walk home alone’: Schools’ warning after boy asked to get in van

A van had pulled up next to a 14-year-old boy as he walked to school in Highland Way, where the driver asked the boy to get into his van. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24