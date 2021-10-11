Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe

Published: 4:13 PM October 11, 2021

Creswick House Care Home in Fakenham, run by Jeesal Residential Care Services, is to close. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A care home run by the under-fire group which used to own Cawston Park hospital is being closed down - after watchdogs said it was unsafe.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a report which said safety at Creswick House in Fakenham was inadequate.

And Jeesal Residential Care Services has announced it is to close the Norwich Road home, which caters for up to 14 people with a learning disability and/or autism.

Watchdogs from the CQC rated the home as requires improvement, a drop on the 2019 good rating.

They rated safety as inadequate, saying: "People were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm."

Inspectors raised concerns about cleanliness, care records, reporting of incidents and staffing levels.

At the time of the inspection, there were nine people in the home, but Jeesal says there are now only three - who are to be rehomed.

Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services. - Credit: Supplied by Tom Burns

In a statement, Tom Burns, managing director of Dereham-based Jeesal Residential Services, said: "Jeesal, as with other providers, has struggled to recruit sufficient care staff, particularly for its home in Fakenham.

"Management was concerned that this was compromising both care and residents' safety. These concerns were confirmed by a recent visit by the CQC.

"Jeesal does not have plans to close any other services."

Norfolk County Council has stopped all placements into Jeesal homes and a spokesman said it was working to source alternative care for two council-funded residents still in Creswick House.





James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council, previously said he had "lost confidence" in Jeesal.

The company used to run Cawston Park hospital in Aylsham, where three patients died within two years of each other.

Cawston Park Hospital has now closed.

A scathing serious case review into the deaths of Ben King, Nicholas Briant, and Joanna Bailey found patients had been overmedicated, excessively restrained and ill-treated, with concerns raised by families ignored.

Ben King, from Aylsham, was being cared for at Cawston Park when he died. - Credit: Supplied courtesy of Ben King's family

The home has since been closed, but last week, Jeesal's Treehaven Rants care home at West Runton was put into special measures by inspectors after it was found to be dirty and unsafe.

Treehaven Rants was put in special measures by the Care Quality Commission. - Credit: Danielle Booden

