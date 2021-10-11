News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:13 PM October 11, 2021   
Care home in Fakenham

Creswick House Care Home in Fakenham, run by Jeesal Residential Care Services, is to close. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A care home run by the under-fire group which used to own Cawston Park hospital is being closed down - after watchdogs said it was unsafe.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a report which said safety at Creswick House in Fakenham was inadequate.

And Jeesal Residential Care Services has announced it is to close the Norwich Road home, which caters for up to 14 people with a learning disability and/or autism.

Watchdogs from the CQC rated the home as requires improvement, a drop on the 2019 good rating.

They rated safety as inadequate, saying: "People were not safe and were at risk of avoidable harm."

Inspectors raised concerns about cleanliness, care records, reporting of incidents and staffing levels.

At the time of the inspection, there were nine people in the home, but Jeesal says there are now only three - who are to be rehomed.

Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services.

Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services. - Credit: Supplied by Tom Burns

Most Read

  1. 1 Police cordon off woodland near beach
  2. 2 Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing
  3. 3 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
  1. 4 Letters inform households of bin collection changes
  2. 5 Illegal fishing clampdown nets anglers without a licence
  3. 6 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
  4. 7 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
  5. 8 Firefighters still at Norfolk farm blaze more than 24 hours later
  6. 9 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  7. 10 £100k gamble pays off as thousands attend country show

In a statement, Tom Burns, managing director of Dereham-based Jeesal Residential Services, said: "Jeesal, as with other providers, has struggled to recruit sufficient care staff, particularly for its home in Fakenham.

"Management was concerned that this was compromising both care and residents' safety. These concerns were confirmed by a recent visit by the CQC.

"Jeesal does not have plans to close any other services."

Norfolk County Council has stopped all placements into Jeesal homes and a spokesman said it was working to source alternative care for two council-funded residents still in Creswick House.


James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

James Bullion, director of adult social care at Norfolk County Council, previously said he had "lost confidence" in Jeesal.

The company used to run Cawston Park hospital in Aylsham, where three patients died within two years of each other.

Cawston Park. Picture: EDP Library/submitted

Cawston Park Hospital has now closed.

A scathing serious case review into the deaths of Ben King, Nicholas Briant, and Joanna Bailey found patients had been overmedicated, excessively restrained and ill-treated, with concerns raised by families ignored.

Ben King, died at Cawston Park Hospital on July 29 2020

Ben King, from Aylsham, was being cared for at Cawston Park when he died. - Credit: Supplied courtesy of Ben King's family

The home has since been closed, but last week, Jeesal's Treehaven Rants care home at West Runton was put into special measures by inspectors after it was found to be dirty and unsafe.

Treehaven Rants on Sandy Lane in West Runton.

Treehaven Rants was put in special measures by the Care Quality Commission. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk County Council has stopped all placements into Jeesal homes.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Suffolk Live

Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Could Boris Johnson's 'Project Speed' accellerate the dualling of the A47? Pic: Highways England.

'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Willow Park in Aylsham with Trevor Bennett

'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another...

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon