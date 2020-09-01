Carers of people with dementia in Norfolk sought for university project

Researchers at the University of East Anglia hope Norfolk people caring for loved ones with dementia will join the project. Picture: Archant Library Archant

Norfolk people who are caring for loved ones with dementia are sought to take part in a new project being run by University of East Anglia researchers.

The UEA research team has launched a new £232.000 project to provide online psychotherapy for the carers of people with dementia.

Lead researcher Dr Naoko Kishita, from the School of Health Sciences, said: “Research shows that family carers of people with dementia are much more likely to be depressed or anxious than other carers or non-carers and need support with their mental health.

“Unfortunately, family carers are currently under-provided for by NHS psychological services. Some carers are unable to travel or do not have access to skilled therapists. For others, finding someone else to look after the person with dementia while the carer attends psychological services is difficult.”

The research team hopes the new online therapy platform could help. People can find out more or sign up for the trial at https://iact4carers.com/

The project has received £232,000 in funding from the National Institute for Health Research, the nation’s largest funder of health and care research.